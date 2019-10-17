No. 16 Michigan at No. 7 Penn State
6:30 p.m., ABC
With games coming up against Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State, it's a big game for Michigan. It has struggled against quality teams (losing to Wisconsin and scraping by against Iowa) and Penn State is certainly a quality team trying to get in position for the playoffs.
No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington
2:30 p.m., ABC
It looks like the ship has already sailed on the Pac-12's chances of getting into the CFP playoffs and we're just at the halfway point of the season. Still, two ranked teams will get together with Oregon having the best chance of hoping to save some face for the conference.
Temple at No. 19 SMU
2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Let's face it, this game wouldn't have been on anyone's radar five short weeks ago and it would not have been a "Game to Watch." But 5-1 Temple knocked Memphis from the ranks of the unbeaten and 6-0 SMU is suddenly a fun team to watch this season, so here we are.
Tulane at Memphis
6 p.m., ESPN2
This game falls into the same category of the Temple-SMU matchup. Tulane, which is 5-1, is the first team out of the AP top 25. Memphis, which also has just one loss, was ranked until it fell at Temple last week. Both teams run and throw it effectively, so it should be entertaining.
No. 18 Baylor at Oklahoma State
3 p.m., Fox
At 6-0, Baylor is another one of the biggest surprises of the first half of the season even though the Bears needed overtime to slip past Texas Tech last week. Still, they're relevant in the college football world again and trying to take down Oklahoma State is the next step.
