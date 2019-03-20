JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you polled the top eight players on the LSU basketball team on the turning point of their season, you would probably get the same answer from each of them.
That’s not at all surprising since these Tigers, like most college basketball teams, are a close-knit group because of the size of the roster.
They would say LSU, which opens play in the NCAA tournament on Thursday against Yale, saved its season in mid-December in — of all places — Sin City.
Struggling with the death of teammate Wayde Sims and striving to get a bunch of newcomers to learn how to play together, LSU arrived in Las Vegas the day after an 82-76 loss at Houston in which the Tigers blew a 14-point second-half lead.
Now-suspended coach Will Wade knew something had to be done then and there, which resulted in a meeting with only the second-year coach and his players present.
“Things just weren’t right,” said guard Skylar Mays, one of two scholarship players that remained from last year’s 18-15 team. “We were in a tough spot.”
Indeed, after a 7-3 start, something had to change and an hour-long, heart-to-heart with each other and Wade proved to be the spark the Tigers needed.
They went on to reel off 10 wins in a row and finished the regular season with 19 victories in 21 games to claim the Southeastern Conference regular-season title and the school’s first NCAA bid since 2015.
Despite the suspension of Wade by university officials and a loss to Florida in its SEC tournament opener last week, 12th-ranked LSU (26-6) earned the No. 3 seed for the East regional against No. 14 seed Yale (22-7) at 11:40 a.m. Thursday. The game will be televised on truTV.
While everyone starts fresh now in the postseason, Mays couldn’t help but think about how far his team has come in three months time.
“At that point, we weren’t right and we couldn’t pinpoint it,” he said. “We weren’t pointing fingers at each other, but we got some things off our chest.
“We were just trying to figure out what wasn’t right. Obviously, we figured it out and have been on the up and up since then. You could argue it saved our season.”
Still, Ivy League champion Yale presents an obstacle for LSU, which hasn’t won its NCAA tournament opener since 2009.
Yale, which won the league tournament Sunday with a 97-85 victory over regular-season champion Harvard, has an up-tempo offense like LSU.
The Bulldogs, who shoot 49.8 percent from the field to rank sixth in Division I, average 81.1 points a game to the Tigers’ 81.4.
Four Yale starters average in double figures, a group led by guards Miye Oni and Alex Copeland.
Oni, a junior, gets 17.6 points a game, while Copeland, one of three senior starters for the Bulldogs, averages 13.8 per game.
The other starters in double figures are senior forward Blake Reynolds (11.4) and junior forward Jordan Bruner (10.2).
“Yeah, it’s going to be a big challenge for us,” Mays said. “When you see that balance on the scoring end, that means they really pass the ball well … so everybody is a weapon. We have to stick to our defensive principles and try to make shots hard for them.”
“We can't shy away from what we've been doing,” LSU guard Tremont Waters said. “We’ve just got to continue to do our jobs and keep doing what we do.”
LSU interim coach Tony Benford is aware of Yale’s scoring punch, of course, but another big factor is the Bulldogs’ defense.
“You look at their numbers, they scare you,” he said Wednesday. “Offensively, they’re off the chart; they really push the basketball.”
He also noted that while Yale has a high-octane offense it holds opponents to 41.1 percent shooting — including just 31.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc — and limited 15 of 29 opponents to under 70 points.
Yale coach James Jones, who in 2016 guided the fifth-seeded Bulldogs to a 79-75 win over No.12 seed Baylor for the school’s first NCAA tournament victory, is hoping his team can duplicate that bit of March magic.
“One of the things I did (Tuesday) night was to watch our Baylor game,” he said after noting LSU’s offensive athleticism. “It's on my laptop, and I like to look at it every now and again to make myself feel better about my life.
“We played (Baylor) straight-up. We guarded man-to-man in the post; we didn't switch, we didn't double. We did what we normally do, so we want to play our basketball game (against LSU). If that’s good enough, it's going to be good enough. It's not, it's not.”
The basics
WHAT: Yale vs. No. 12 LSU
WHEN: 11:40 a.m. Thursday
WHERE: Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.
TV: truTV
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: TBA
Briefly
• LSU is playing in the NCAA tournament for the 22nd time and first since 2015. The Tigers are 24-24 all-time with their last win coming over Butler (75-71) in 2009.
• Interim coach Tony Benford is the sixth coach to lead LSU into an NCAA tournament, joining Harry Rabenhorst, Dale Brown, John Brady, Trent Johnson and Johnny Jones.
• LSU is opening the tournament where it started in 2006, in Veterans Memorial Arena. The Tigers topped Iona and Texas A&M here en route to advancing to the Final Four.
Probable lineups
Yale (22-7)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Alex Copeland 6-3 Sr. 13.8 2.2*
G Miye Oni 6-6 Jr. 17.6 3.5*
G Trey Phills 6-2 Sr. 7.1 3.3
F Blake Reynolds 6-7 Sr. 11.4 4.5
F Jordan Bruner 6-9 Jr. 10.2 8.3
Key reserves
F Paul Atkinson 6-10 So. 9.1 5.1
G Azar Swain 6-0 So. 7.7 2.8
G Eric Monroe 6-2 Jr. 2.0 1.4
* assists
LSU (26-5)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 15.1 5.9*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.4 3.2
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 7.0 3.6
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 13.7 7.2
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.9 6.6
Key reserves
G Javonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 11.5 2.5*
F Darius Days 6-6 Fr. 5.3 4.0
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 Fr. 7.1 5.5
* assists