Thursday's best
Cam Thomas, guard
Brooklyn Nets
Thomas had another big showing in NBA Summer League play Thursday night.
Thomas scored 25 points or more for the fourth consecutive game, this time getting 26 in a 102-83 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Thomas was 7 of 16 from the field, but he was 4 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc in the Nets' win. He also knocked down all eight of his free-throw opportunities.
In three Las Vegas games prior to Thursday night, Thomas scored 31, 26 and 29 points.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
At Las Vegas
(Thursday's games in bold)
• Darius Days
San Antonio Spurs
7/8 vs. Cleveland: 11 pts., 7 RBs, 5-7 FGs, 1-3 3FGs, 0-0 FTs
7/10 vs. Golden State: 17 pts., 13 RBs, 5-11 FGs, 2-6 3FGs, 5-5 FTs
7/11 vs. Houston: 13 pts., 11 RBs, 5-10 FGs, 3-7 3FGs, 0-0 FTs
7/14 vs. Atlanta: DNP (coach's decision)
7/16 or 17: TBA
• Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
7/7 vs. Orlando: 14 pts., 13 RBs, 6-17 FGs, 2-9 3FGs, 0-0 FTs
7/9 vs. Oklahoma City: 14 pts., 11 RBs, 5-10 FGs, 1-3 3FGs, 3-4 FTs, 2 steals, 2 assists
7/11 vs. San Antonio: 22 pts., 11 RBs, 9-16 FGs, 2-3 3FGs, 2-3 FTs, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
7/14 vs. Portland: 17 pts., 7 RBs, 7-19 FGs, 0-2 3FGs, 3-4 FTs, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 1 assist
7/16 or 17: TBA
• Josh Gray
Portland Trail Blazers
7/7 vs. Detroit: 0 pts., 1 RB, 0-1 FGs, 0-0 3FGs, 0-0 FTs
7/9 vs. New Orleans: DNP (coach's decision)
7/11 vs. New York: DNP (coach's decision)
7/14 vs. Houston: DNP (coach's decision)
7/16 or 17: TBA
• Shareef O'Neal
Los Angeles Lakers
7/8 vs. Phoenix: 7 pts., 4 RBs, 2-6 FGs, 0-1 3FGs, 3-6 FTs
7/10 vs. Charlotte: 4 pts., 7 RBs, 2-4 FGs, 0-1 3FGs, 0-0 FTs, 1 steal
7/12 vs. L.A. Clippers: 2 pts., 1 RB, 1-3 FGs, 0-0 3 FGs, 0-0 FTs, 1 block
7/15 vs. New Orleans, 10 p.m., ESPN2
7/16 or 17: TBA
• Duop Reath
Phoenix Suns
7/8 vs. L.A. Lakers: 11 pts., 7 RBs, 5-8 FGs, 0-2 3FGs, 1-2 FTs, 1 block
7/10 vs. Washington: 2 pts., 1 RB, 1-2 FGs, 0-0 3FGs, 0-1 FT
7/12 vs. Dallas: Did not play (coach's decision)
7/15 vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m., NBA TV
7/16 or 17: TBA
• Javonte Smart
Miami Heat
7/9 vs. Boston: 8 pts., 3 RBs, 4-14 FGs, 0-4 3FGs, 0-0 FTs
7/12 vs. Atlanta: 19 pts., 3 RBs, 5-16 FGs, 2-7 3FGs, 7-8 FTs, 3 assists
7/13 vs. Philadelphia: 20 pts., 4 RBs, 8-26 FGs, 2-10 3FGs, 2-4 FTs, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
7/15 vs. Toronto, 9 p.m., NBA TV
7/16 or 17: TBA
• Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
7/8 vs. Milwaukee: 31 pts., 2 RBs, 11-23 FGs, 1-6 3FGs, 8-12 FTs, 2 assists
7/10 vs. Philadelphia: 26 pts., 3 RBs, 5-17 FGs, 1-3 3FGs, 15-15 FTs, 7 assists, 2 steals
7/12 vs. Memphis: 29 pts., 1 RB, 9-19 FGs, 0-4 3FGs, 11-13 FTs, 3 assists, 1 steal
7/14 vs. Minnesota: 26 pts., 1 RB, 7-16 FGs, 4-8 3FGs, 8-8 FTs, 3 assists
7/16 or 17: TBA
• Tremont Waters
Memphis Grizzlies
7/9 vs. L.A. Clippers: DNP (coach's decision)
7/10 vs. Minnesota: 16 pts., 3 RBs, 4-8 FGs, 2-5 3FGs, 6-6 FTs, 2 assists, 1 steal
7/12 vs. Brooklyn: DNP (coach's decision)
7/14 vs. Boston: DNP (coach's decision)
7/16 or 17: TBA
• Trendon Watford
Portland Trail Blazers
7/7 vs. Detroit: 7 pts., 6 RBs, 3-10 FGs, 0-4 3FGs, 1--3 FTs, 3 steals
7/9 vs. New Orleans: 20 pts., 11 RBs, 6-12 FGs, 1-3 3FGs, 4-4 FTs, 5 assists
7/11 vs. New York: 18 pts., 6 RBs, 6-11 FGs, 0-2 3FGs, 6-7 FTs, 1 assist
7/14 vs. Houston: 7 pts., 9 RBs, 3-11 FGs, 0-1 3FGs, 1-2 FTs, 2 blocks, 2 assists, 1 steal
7/16 or 17: TBA
Note: This report will be updated after the conclusion of play each night through the end of the event Sunday.