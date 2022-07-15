BR.lsugeorgiabasketball.010721 HS 996.JPG

Former LSU star Cam Thomas (24), the co-MVP of the 2021 NBA Summer League, is off to a solid start in the 2022 event. The second-year pro is averaging 28.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds for the Brooklyn Nets through two games in Las Vegas.

Thursday's best

Cam Thomas, guard

Brooklyn Nets

Thomas had another big showing in NBA Summer League play Thursday night.

Thomas scored 25 points or more for the fourth consecutive game, this time getting 26 in a 102-83 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Thomas was 7 of 16 from the field, but he was 4 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc in the Nets' win. He also knocked down all eight of his free-throw opportunities.

In three Las Vegas games prior to Thursday night, Thomas scored 31, 26 and 29 points.

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

At Las Vegas

(Thursday's games in bold)

• Darius Days

San Antonio Spurs

7/8 vs. Cleveland: 11 pts., 7 RBs, 5-7 FGs, 1-3 3FGs, 0-0 FTs

7/10 vs. Golden State: 17 pts., 13 RBs, 5-11 FGs, 2-6 3FGs, 5-5 FTs

7/11 vs. Houston: 13 pts., 11 RBs, 5-10 FGs, 3-7 3FGs, 0-0 FTs

7/14 vs. Atlanta: DNP (coach's decision)

7/16 or 17: TBA

• Tari Eason

Houston Rockets

7/7 vs. Orlando: 14 pts., 13 RBs, 6-17 FGs, 2-9 3FGs, 0-0 FTs

7/9 vs. Oklahoma City: 14 pts., 11 RBs, 5-10 FGs, 1-3 3FGs, 3-4 FTs, 2 steals, 2 assists

7/11 vs. San Antonio: 22 pts., 11 RBs, 9-16 FGs, 2-3 3FGs, 2-3 FTs, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

7/14 vs. Portland: 17 pts., 7 RBs, 7-19 FGs, 0-2 3FGs, 3-4 FTs, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 1 assist

7/16 or 17: TBA

• Josh Gray

Portland Trail Blazers

7/7 vs. Detroit: 0 pts., 1 RB, 0-1 FGs, 0-0 3FGs, 0-0 FTs

7/9 vs. New Orleans: DNP (coach's decision)

7/11 vs. New York: DNP (coach's decision)

7/14 vs. Houston: DNP (coach's decision)

7/16 or 17: TBA

• Shareef O'Neal

Los Angeles Lakers

7/8 vs. Phoenix: 7 pts., 4 RBs, 2-6 FGs, 0-1 3FGs, 3-6 FTs

7/10 vs. Charlotte: 4 pts., 7 RBs, 2-4 FGs, 0-1 3FGs, 0-0 FTs, 1 steal

7/12 vs. L.A. Clippers: 2 pts., 1 RB, 1-3 FGs, 0-0 3 FGs, 0-0 FTs, 1 block

7/15 vs. New Orleans, 10 p.m., ESPN2

7/16 or 17: TBA

• Duop Reath

Phoenix Suns

7/8 vs. L.A. Lakers: 11 pts., 7 RBs, 5-8 FGs, 0-2 3FGs, 1-2 FTs, 1 block

7/10 vs. Washington: 2 pts., 1 RB, 1-2 FGs, 0-0 3FGs, 0-1 FT

7/12 vs. Dallas: Did not play (coach's decision)

7/15 vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m., NBA TV

7/16 or 17: TBA

• Javonte Smart

Miami Heat

7/9 vs. Boston: 8 pts., 3 RBs, 4-14 FGs, 0-4 3FGs, 0-0 FTs

7/12 vs. Atlanta: 19 pts., 3 RBs, 5-16 FGs, 2-7 3FGs, 7-8 FTs, 3 assists

7/13 vs. Philadelphia: 20 pts., 4 RBs, 8-26 FGs, 2-10 3FGs, 2-4 FTs, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

7/15 vs. Toronto, 9 p.m., NBA TV

7/16 or 17: TBA

• Cam Thomas

Brooklyn Nets

7/8 vs. Milwaukee: 31 pts., 2 RBs, 11-23 FGs, 1-6 3FGs, 8-12 FTs, 2 assists

7/10 vs. Philadelphia: 26 pts., 3 RBs, 5-17 FGs, 1-3 3FGs, 15-15 FTs, 7 assists, 2 steals

7/12 vs. Memphis: 29 pts., 1 RB, 9-19 FGs, 0-4 3FGs, 11-13 FTs, 3 assists, 1 steal

7/14 vs. Minnesota: 26 pts., 1 RB, 7-16 FGs, 4-8 3FGs, 8-8 FTs, 3 assists

7/16 or 17: TBA

• Tremont Waters

Memphis Grizzlies

7/9 vs. L.A. Clippers: DNP (coach's decision)

7/10 vs. Minnesota: 16 pts., 3 RBs, 4-8 FGs, 2-5 3FGs, 6-6 FTs, 2 assists, 1 steal

7/12 vs. Brooklyn: DNP (coach's decision)

7/14 vs. Boston: DNP (coach's decision)

7/16 or 17: TBA

• Trendon Watford

Portland Trail Blazers

7/7 vs. Detroit: 7 pts., 6 RBs, 3-10 FGs, 0-4 3FGs, 1--3 FTs, 3 steals

7/9 vs. New Orleans: 20 pts., 11 RBs, 6-12 FGs, 1-3 3FGs, 4-4 FTs, 5 assists

7/11 vs. New York: 18 pts., 6 RBs, 6-11 FGs, 0-2 3FGs, 6-7 FTs, 1 assist

7/14 vs. Houston: 7 pts., 9 RBs, 3-11 FGs, 0-1 3FGs, 1-2 FTs, 2 blocks, 2 assists, 1 steal

7/16 or 17: TBA

Note: This report will be updated after the conclusion of play each night through the end of the event Sunday.

