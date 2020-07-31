No official stadium capacity restrictions have yet been made with Tiger Stadium for the upcoming football season, but LSU announced Friday that if such reductions happen due to coronavirus safety protocols, season-ticket holders and student tickets will be prioritized for entry.

LSU's news release said season-ticket holders who want to opt out of the 2020 season will still be able to retain their seats for 2021. Season-ticket holders will be placed as close to their current seats as possible, and LSU is working with the school's student government to finalize plans for student ticket distribution.

Yesterday, the Southeastern Conference announced that its members will play a reduced, 10-game, conference-only schedule.

The news demonstrates that LSU is still preparing to have fans in Tiger Stadium. The athletic department released plans for cashless transactions and mobile ticketing in the last two days.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward listed priorities for seating in capacity reductions in an email to season-ticket holders on Thursday, which also gave them three options on how to opt out and still hold onto their seats: using them as a tax-deductible donation, rolling their tickets to 2021 or requesting a full refund.

"We’re excited to welcome everyone back to Tiger Stadium in September and we will be in touch with you soon with more details on this plan," Woodward said in the email.

LSU officials are still determining the full details of how they will allocate seating in Tiger Stadium and who they will distribute tickets to. Those decisions will be finalized, the release said, once they know what their finalized football schedule is and just how many people can be allowed in the stadium.

The SEC normally plays an eight-game conference schedule, and the league is still determining which two additional teams each of its members will play. LSU is working with public health officials on capacity restrictions.

“In order to decide how we are going to distribute tickets and to whom, we need to know our capacity first,” LSU associated athletic director Brian Broussard said in a statement, oversees ticket operations. “Once we know that and our final schedule, we can finalize our plans. We’ll keep our ticketholders up to date along the way.”

