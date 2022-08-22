Both newcomers and returners are expected to contribute to LSU's middle infield, where many of its defensive struggles lived last season.
The Tigers finished their season at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference in fielding percentage.
LSU will need to replace Cade Doughty at second base and Jacob Berry at third. Jordan Thompson will return at shortstop.
“I thought Jordan Thompson had a very good season for us last year as an offensive player,” Johnson said. “I think if you look at the most important games that we won, Jordan probably had a clutch hit, including both games that we won in the NCAA tournament. I thought from the midpoint of the season, he did a much better job defensively at shortstop, and I have a lot of confidence in Jordan.”
Thompson spent his summer playing in the Cape Cod League.
After losing both transfer shortstops Jack Pineda (Baylor) and Carter Young (Vanderbilt) to the MLB draft, Johnson added Ben Nippolt from VCU. Nippolt has the plate discipline that Johnson is looking for. He drew 31 walks and struck out 19 times last season.
Johnson also added ACC Freshman of the Year Tommy White, who was a designated hitter for most of last season but has experience playing both first and third base.
Johnson also said freshman Gavin Guidry could add an element of athleticism in the infield. According to Perfect Game, Guidry was the No. 1 player in Louisiana and No. 13 overall shortstop in the nation. Guidry also has experience as a pitcher but will not pitch at LSU.
“I am very thankful to him,” Johnson said. “He had a lot of pro interest and turned down significant potential bonus money in the draft. I always think that's significant, because I think it shows you have confidence in your ability, and if you’re going to succeed as a freshman at this place, you have to have tremendous confidence. He’s a great athlete and a really good runner, which we need more of in the program.”
LSU also returns Gavin Dugas, a versatile utility player who will use his COVID-19 year to return as a graduate student.
“Gavin Dugas will spend some time in the infield as well in the fall,” Johnson said. “If you saw him right now, you probably wouldn't recognize him. He looks like he's in tremendous shape. Obviously, he's going to be important, has a good throwing arm, so there's no concern about turning the double play.”