The LSU board of supervisors approved the term sheet agreements for head coach Brian Kelly and four assistants at a public meeting Thursday, finalizing their deals with the school.

Kelly signed a 10-year deal that reached $100 million with an annual longevity bonus. He also had postseason incentives and received various perks, including two cars and access to a private plane. The deal made him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

“I am very proud to say we have, in my opinion, one of the best coaches in all of football,” athletic director Scott Woodward told the board of supervisors, “and I look forward to many years of great excitement.”

The buyout in Kelly’s deal tied himself to Woodward’s employment at the school. Depending on the year, Kelly would owe LSU anywhere from $4 million to $2 million if he left while Woodward was still athletic director, but Kelly wouldn’t have to pay a buyout if Woodward was no longer in the role.

One of the board members asked Woodward about the clause.

“Those things, I don’t like. He demanded it, and we didn't have a lot of leverage to get it out,” Woodward said. “... They're common in these agreements. I've talked a couple of coaches out of it, and I haven't on a couple occasions. This is one I couldn't do.”

In the week since he arrived, Kelly has hired associate head coach Frank Wilson, special teams coordinator Brian Polian, defensive assistant Kerry Cooks and strength and conditioning coach Jake Flint. They all had three-year deals approved by the board of supervisors.

Wilson, a former LSU assistant who resigned as the head coach at McNeese State this week, will earn an average of $950,000 per year. Polian will make an average of $675,000 per year. Flint and Cooks signed for an average of $500,000 per year.

Polian, a former head coach at Nevada who spent the last five years as the special teams coordinator at Notre Dame, has a salary that starts at $625,000 in his first season. The number increases by $50,000 increments over the next two years.

Flint, who played for Kelly at Central Michigan then followed him from Cincinnati to Notre Dame, will earn $475,000 in his first season. His salary then increases by $25,000 increments. The school officially announced him Thursday as the director of athletic development.

“He understands every component of student-athlete development and the preparation required to compete at a championship level,” Kelly said in a statement. “He has been an invaluable member of my staff for many years, and I am certain he is ready to take our strength and conditioning program to the next level."

LSU added Cooks’ term sheet to the agenda last-minute after he finalized his agreement with the school in time for approval Thursday.

The former defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Oklahoma, Cooks will make $450,000 in his first season. His salary increases by $50,000 increments until he makes $550,000 in Year 3.

As part of their deals, Polian, Flint and Cooks will receive courtesy vehicles or $800 per month to make car payments. They also got $25,000 for relocating from Notre Dame and up to 60 days of temporary housing.

If LSU fires Polian without cause, it will owe him 90% of his remaining base salary and supplemental compensation. The school would owe Flint and Cooks 50% of their remaining salaries to fire them without cause.

All three coaches would have to pay the school 50% of their remaining salary if they left for an assistant position at another Southeastern Conference school or Division I program within 500 miles of LSU.

They would owe 25% of their remaining salary at a school outside those guidelines, and they wouldn't have to pay a buyout to leave for the NFL or for any other reason at the end of their contracts.

Members of the board of supervisors complemented Woodward on his handling of the coaching search. Woodward kept a tight circle throughout the process, only directly updating a couple people. He told the board of supervisors he appreciated their support.

"What're you going to do for an encore?" one board member asked Woodward during the meeting.

"Win ball games," Woodward said. "That's the hope."