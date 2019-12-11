After guiding LSU to its first appearance in the College Football Playoff and winning the team's first conference title in eight seasons, LSU coach Ed Orgeron was named the Home Depot Coach of the Year Award.
He's the first Tigers coach to win the award since Les Miles in 2011 and the second ever in the 25-year history of the award.
Notre Dame's Brian Kelly won the award last season.
Orgeron is a finalist for several other coach of the year awards.
LSU (13-0) will play Oklahoma on Dec. 28 in the Peach Bowl. The winner will advance to the national championship game Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
