The headlines for Will Wade on Monday were not good. They were the big, splashy type that again had the name of LSU’s coach tied to a college basketball corruption trial.

The substance of what Monday’s reports mean for Wade and for LSU basketball could be something else entirely.

First, the initial report. Yahoo! Sports said that representatives for Wade and Arizona coach Sean Miller have been informed the two men will be subpoenaed to testify in April at a trial in New York. Christian Dawkins and Merl Code face federal bribery charges in said trial.

Wade, you might recall, is in the transcript of a wire-tapped conversation talking to Dawkins about a recruit, Balsa Koprivica, a center who wound up signing with Florida State. According to ESPN, phone records also show three calls between Wade and Dawkins in June 2017.

In what is turning out to be a remarkable season for LSU basketball, there have been negative undertones throughout. There was the murder of Tigers player Wayde Sims in September. There was the controversial tip-in by Kavell Bigby-Williams to beat Kentucky, prompting calls for a rules change on making basket interference reviewable by video. Then this report on the heels of LSU’s second top-five win, 82-80 Saturday over Tennessee, which also happened to coincide with a Facebook photo of referee Anthony Jordan from 2014 holding up an LSU T-shirt with the words “Geaux Tigers” he said was directed at his Alabama fan friends.

Tennessee folks, like Kentucky folks, are up in arms.

It doesn’t help matters that LSU is winning, controlling its own destiny for a Southeastern Conference regular-season championship with four games remaining and holding the tiebreakers for the No. 1 seed in next month’s SEC tournament. Increasingly, it appears, Wade and his program are going to be tarred by insinuations that he led the Tigers to where they are through nefarious means.

LSU officials, of course, didn’t make the call at Kentucky. And Jordan is not a Louisiana guy, though in the interest of fairness if it is noted that SEC coordinator of football officials Steve Shaw is an Alabama grad it must be noted that SEC coordinator of basketball officials Mark Whitehead is from Denham Springs.

Conspiracy theorists for and against LSU will not want to hear this, but both Shaw and Whitehead are honorable guys who do their jobs the right way.

One should say the same of Wade unless proven otherwise.

A report that says Wade will be subpoenaed does not prove otherwise. It certainly is not good. I have never received a subpoena, but it is not something on my personal bucket list.

But being subpoenaed does not mean you are the target of a court case. Still, linking Wade’s name to the word “subpoena” does take on scandalous overtones. And the way the story was presented by Yahoo! Sports does imply wrongdoing on LSU’s part, especially when it comes to the team’s two top stars: Naz Reid from New Jersey and Tremont Waters from Connecticut. Yahoo also implies Wade could be involved in other wiretapped conversations.

The Yahoo story leaves out the fact that Reid’s girlfriend was former LSU women’s basketball player Raven Farley (she entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal a month ago). The story also does not mention that Waters signed to play at Georgetown but went looking for another school after coach John Thompson III was fired there.

Maybe there is trouble ahead for Wade and LSU in terms of an NCAA recruiting probe, but based on the facts right now there is simply no way to tell. It’s a lot like the Robert Mueller special council investigation that is expected to be released soon. It may spell serious trouble for President Trump or it may not. Based on what is known about the investigation now, there is again no way to tell.

If and when Wade is forced to take the witness stand in the Dawkins/Code case, then there may be some serious facts to report. For now, there is merely conjecture.