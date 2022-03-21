1. McMahon, a 6-foot-1 guard, played four seasons at Appalachian State from 1996-2000, shooting 38% from the floor and averaging 6.9 points per game. He played for a familiar name: Buzz Peterson, the former North Carolina star who later went on to coach at Tennessee, Coastal Carolina and UNC Wilmington.
2. McMahon won't be the first Murray State coach to move on to a powerhouse program. Far from it. McMahon replaced Steve Prohm, who was hired by Iowa State and coached there from 2015-21. Other former Murray State coaches include Billy Kennedy (hired by Texas A&M), Mick Cronin (hired by Cincinnati and now at UCLA), Mark Gottfried (hired by Alabama and later N.C. State) and Steve Newton (hired by South Carolina).
3. The most important moment of McMahon's tenure at Murray State may have come during a summer camp in 2016, when one of his assistants, James Kane, stumbled upon a 3-on-3 game on a side court and watched a lightly recruited player from Sumter, South Carolina, steal the show. That led to a scholarship offer for Ja Morant, who blossomed into the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.
4. McMahon won nearly 70% of his games in seven years at Murray State and 77% of his games over his final five seasons there. The Racers won Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championships and three OVC tournaments during his stint (COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 tournament). After the 2019 season, McMahon signed an extension through 2023 worth $500,000 per year.
5. Technically, this is not McMahon's first coaching stint in Louisiana. In May 2015, after four years as a Murray State assistant, McMahon agreed to join Eric Konkol's staff at Louisiana Tech as associate head coach. (Konkol and McMahon had known each other since they were graduate assistants at Tennessee.) But less than two weeks later, after Prohm took the Iowa State job, Murray State hired McMahon back as head coach.