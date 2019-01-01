LSU wide receiver and punt returner Jonathan Giles was not dressed out during warmups before the Fiesta Bowl.
The junior and Texas Tech transfer returned 13 punts for 92 yards during the regular season, which included a muffed fumble turnover against Texas A&M in the season finale.
Returning punts in his place during warmups, in order, were wide receiver Justin Jefferson, cornerback Jontre Kirklin, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
According to LSU radio sideline reporter Gordy Rush, Jefferson will handle the punt returns for the Tigers against Central Florida.
Sophomore defensive lineman Neil Farrell entered the field on crutches and was wearing a boot on his right foot. Farrell, who played in 10 games and recorded 23 tackles, was listed as the second team defensive end to Rashard Lawrence.