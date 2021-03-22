LSU sophomore Ingrid Lindblad was named Golfweek women’s college golf player of the week Monday after her record-setting win in the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic over the weekend.
The native of Halmstad, Sweden, started the tournament with a course record and school record-tying 8-under par 64 and finished with a 54-hole total of 4 under 212. It is her first win this season and her seventh top-10 in as many starts in 2020-21.
Lindblad capped the tournament with consecutive birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to claim the victory. She was the world’s No. 5-ranked women’s amateur going into the tournament.
Lindblad will be the first LSU women’s golfer to compete next week in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, March 31-April 3, then returns home for the LSU Tiger Golf Classic, April 6-7 at the University Club.