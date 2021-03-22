Ingrid_Lindblad_37351.jpg

LSU sophomore Ingrid Lindblad was ranked No. 5 in the world before last week's win in the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic.

 PHOTO BY CHRIS PARENT, courtesy LSU Athletics

LSU sophomore Ingrid Lindblad was named Golfweek women’s college golf player of the week Monday after her record-setting win in the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic over the weekend.

The native of Halmstad, Sweden, started the tournament with a course record and school record-tying 8-under par 64 and finished with a 54-hole total of 4 under 212. It is her first win this season and her seventh top-10 in as many starts in 2020-21.

Lindblad capped the tournament with consecutive birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to claim the victory. She was the world’s No. 5-ranked women’s amateur going into the tournament.

Lindblad will be the first LSU women’s golfer to compete next week in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, March 31-April 3, then returns home for the LSU Tiger Golf Classic, April 6-7 at the University Club.

