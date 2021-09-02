All games on Saturday
NO. 5 GEORGIA vs. NO. 3 CLEMSON
6:30 p.m. • ABC
How about this one for a season opener? Trevor Lawrence is gone to the NFL, and his successor, D.J. Uiagalelei, is ready to take the reins. Uiagalelei played admirably in two games last season when Lawrence was hurt, but he'll get a stiff test from Georgia's always-tough defense.
NO. 1 ALABAMA vs. NO. 14 MIAMI
2:30 p.m. • ABC
Like Clemson, Alabama has to break in a new starting quarterback as it begins defense of its CFP title. Bryce Young, who takes over for Heisman finalist Mac Jones, will have the usual depth at wide receiver and running back to take some of the pressure off him early.
NO. 19 PENN STATE at NO. 12 WISCONSIN
11 a.m. • Fox
After trying seasons, these two are ready to get back to football. Penn State won its final four games after an 0-5 star in the COVID-riddled season. Wisconsin won two in a row to end the season, but a three-game losing streak before that wrecked their hopes of a Big Ten title.
NO. 16 LSU at UCLA
7:30 p.m. • Fox
As everyone around here knows, LSU has had a rough preseason. From a freak injury to Myles Brennan to being evacuated due to Hurricane Ida, it's been a tough go. On the other hand, UCLA already has one win under its belt and is looking to build off that to pull an upset.
NO. 23 UL at NO. 21 TEXAS
3:30 p.m. • Fox
UL won its final seven games last fall to finish 10-1 and the Ragin' Cajuns will be trying to take that momentum into a new season. Undoubtedly, they'll think back to that huge road upset of Iowa State in their opener last season in taking on Texas and new coach Steve Sarkisian.
Sheldon Mickles