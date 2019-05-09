FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jake Norris supplied the first points for the second-ranked LSU men's track and field team Thursday in the Southeastern Conference championships.
Seeking its first SEC outdoor title in 29 years, LSU got off to a good start in the three-day competition when Norris, the third-place finisher in the hammer at the NCAA meet as a freshman last spring, claimed fourth place with a throw of 231 feet, 1 inch.
The fourth-place effort by Norris was good for five points to the Tigers' team, which also had a big night on the track.
In just three qualifying races at John McDonnell Field, the Tigers had five competitors advance to Saturday's finals.
Four came in the 200 meters prelims as Akanni Hislop led the way with a time of 20.72 seconds. In winning his heat, Hislop posted the fourth-fastest time of the night in the event.
In a loaded heat, Jaron Flournoy finished third and also advanced in 20.80 seconds, which was the sixth-fastest time of the day.
Also, Tyler Terry and Correion Mosby secured the last two spots in the 200 final with times of 20.88 and 20.89, respectively.
Christian Boyd also advanced to the 400-meter hurdles final when he circled the track and cleared 10 hurdles in 50.85 seconds for the fifth-fastest time of the preliminary round.
The seventh-ranked Lady Tigers topped the Tigers with one more qualifier, finishing the night with six — including three in the 400 hurdles.
Brittley Humphrey, Jurnee Woodward and Milan Young had a strong showing when they posted three of the top four times in the intermediates.
Woodward and Young automatically qualified for Saturday's final in racing to a 1-2 finish in the first heat, then were joined by Humphrey, who won the third heat to help the Lady Tigers go 3 for 3 in the event.
Humphrey's time of 57.82 seconds was the fastest of the day by two-tenths of a second over Woodward's 58.02.
Young, meanwhile, established a personal record of 58.25 in following Woodward to the finish line in the first heat.
Also, Sha'Carri Richardson won her heat of the 200 meters in 22.87 seconds, which was the second-fastest time of the prelims.
And in the 800 prelims, Katy-Ann McDonald and Ersula Farrow both advanced with an identical time of 2 minutes, 07.26 seconds.