March Madness is back, and so is our look at it from A to Z (Spoiler alert: W is not for Will Wade).
A is for our annual All-Name Team. Our starting five: Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms, UAB guard Tony Toney, Loyola-Chicago forward Saint Thomas, Miami guard Wooga Poplar and Boise State guard Devonaire Doutrive.
B is for Baylor, a certain LSU coach’s former school. The Baylor men are reigning NCAA champions and a No. 1 seed for the second straight year. The Baylor women are a No. 2, giving the school the top combined seeding.
C is for Coach K. It’s the final big dance for Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, who will get more airtime and ink than anyone else.
D is for double teamers. Twenty-four 24 schools have teams in both tournaments, including LSU for the first time since 2015.
E is for that always dicey eight-nine men’s matchup. The No. 9 seed is 73-71 in those games. Coin flip city.
F is for first-timers. There are five, led by the men and women from Longwood. Other first-timers include IUPUI and Incarnate Word on the women’s side and Bryant on the men’s.
G is for the Gaels of St. Mary’s, at No. 5 in the East their highest seed ever. A Gael, by the way, is an Irish warrior.
H is for home-court advantage. LSU and all the top 16 women’s seeds have it. Wisconsin, which LSU’s men could meet in the second round, basically has it playing in Milwaukee.
I is for LSU interim coach Kevin Nickelberry. Taking over for the fired Wade, he’s mindful that interim coach Tony Benford got the Tigers to the Sweet 16 in 2019.
J is for Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, Loyola-Chicago’s team chaplain, still going at 102. Her Ramblers meet Ohio State on Friday in Pittsburgh.
K is for Kim Mulkey, LSU’s Hall of Fame coach. Combined with her record at Baylor, she has her team in the NCAA tournament for the 20th time. The only misses were 2020 (pandemic) and 2003 when Baylor went to the WNIT.
L is for the longest of long shots, the No. 16 seeds. A 16 has beaten a 1 only once in each tournament.
M is for March Madness. Believe it or not, this is the first year the term “March Madness” has been branded for use with the women’s tournament. What the …?
N is for CBS announcer Jim Nantz. He will call the Final Four in New Orleans (he lived in Metairie as a kid), then jet to Augusta for the Masters. He also owns a home at Pebble Beach. Not jealous at all.
O is for the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett. No word if the billionaire is doing his bracket challenge this year, but in the past he’s offered Berkshire Hathaway employees $100,000 for getting the most games right before a loss and $1 million for correctly picking all first-round games.
P is for LSU’s Khayla Pointer. You need great guard play to make a deep run, and LSU’s point guard is one of the best.
Q is for Quick Quiz: Where is Longwood University? The answer: Farmville, Virginia, about 65 miles west of Richmond.
Speaking of Richmond, that’s our R. The No. 12-seeded Spiders are a good bet against No. 5 Iowa. They’ve pulled upsets as a 13, 14 and 15 seed before.
S is for the Caesars Superdome, which is hosting the men’s Final Four for the first time since 2012 (Kentucky) and sixth overall.
T is for the Tennessee Lady Vols. They’ve made all 40 NCAA women’s tournaments but haven’t reached the Final Four since 2008.
U is for upsets. But which ones? The best bet always is a 12 over a 5 (I like New Mexico State over UConn). No. 12 seeds have beaten No. 5s 51 times overall.
V is for the late Luther Vandross. What would March be without his voice stitching together the tournament-ending “One Shining Moment” montage?
W is for where is TruTV on my TV lineup? The obscure network has the First Four, starting with former LSU coach Johnny Jones’ Texas Southern team against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
X is for LSU’s Xavier Pinson. Xavier’s mother Jackie wants everyone to know his first name is pronounced “Ex-avier,” emphasis on the X. Works for us.
Y is for your bracket. According to the NCAA, the odds are 1 in 120.2 billion of going 63 for 63 (not counting the First Four games). But this is your year, isn’t it?
Z is for the Zags of Gonzaga (real nickname: Bulldogs), the men’s overall No. 1. If LSU’s women reach the Sweet 16 it will be with a trip to Gonzaga’s hometown, Spokane, Washington.
Enjoy the madness, folks, and may the brackets be with you.