Sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. sprained his ankle in a "freak accident" against Missouri and played the rest of the game, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday.
Stingley tripped over the down marker after making a tackle in the second quarter. Asked if Stingley played at 100% the entire game, Orgeron said "no."
"He sprained his ankle on the down marker coming off the field," Orgeron said. "He was playing — I don't know what part of the game that happened — but after that, he was playing on a sprained ankle."
Athletic trainers tended to Stingley on the field. Stingley returned two plays later, but he clearly looked hobbled the rest of the game. Stingley finished with five tackles.
"He didn't look the same," Orgeron said. "Some people would've been out the game, but he wanted to play. Just a freak accident on the down marker."