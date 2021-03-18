Paul Mainieri remembers everything. He recalls games he coached decades ago, can recount the reasoning behind almost every decision he ever made and shares random details about players, like the fact one of Mississippi State’s pitchers this weekend is from Canada.

But the gap between Southeastern Conference games stumped him Thursday morning, so he contacted LSU sports information director Bill Franques for information he usually remembers about the series history and LSU’s record against its upcoming opponent.

“It's been so long,” Mainieri said. “My memory got stale about some of the things.”

Almost 22 months have passed since LSU faced another SEC team. The Tigers last played one May 25, 2019, against Vanderbilt in the conference tournament, a 13-4 loss after an exhausting stretch of games. Ten months later, minutes before they left for their first league series, LSU’s players pulled their equipment off the bus as the coronavirus pandemic interrupted, and eventually canceled, their season.

Two years of turnover means the roster that will play No. 6 Mississippi State on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium hardly resembles the one that faced Vanderbilt on that sunny day inside Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Of LSU’s 37 players, 25 have never experienced the intensity of a conference game, including seven projected starters and pitcher Jaden Hill.

“It feels like forever since we've played one,” Mainieri said.

Mainieri and LSU’s players insisted little changes now that No. 10 LSU enters the conference schedule. The Tigers have to approach the games like the previous 18 they played this season, recognizing they’ll lose if they succumb to the environment.

“This is the next game,” said junior pitcher Landon Marceaux, one of the few players with SEC experience. “You treat it just like you do the games before.”

However, they acknowledged the level of competition increases in SEC games. The batters are more physical and bring more advanced approaches. The pitchers throw faster. The fans yell louder. Pitching coach Alan Dunn calls it “Phase 2” of the season. Mainieri refers to the SEC as “the big leagues of college baseball” because any team can win. Every play matters.

“You can’t hide the fact it’s an SEC game,” Mainieri said earlier this week. “No matter how much I play it down, that’s why you come to LSU.”

For that reason, the players decided to shave their beards, mustaches and goatees earlier this week. Mainieri lifted his ban on facial hair for the first time this season, but after LSU blew three leads in its sweep of UTSA last weekend, Mainieri approached the idea and fifth-year pitcher Matthew Beck suggested the players shave their faces before Tuesday’s game against Southeastern Louisiana. The rest of the team agreed.

“We need to lock it in for the next couple weeks,” sophomore outfielder Mitchell Sanford recalled Beck saying. “I think starting with a clean slate and shaven face will be a good start.”

“I think it was more for the younger guys,” Marceaux said, “to bring attention to how important this next stretch is for us.”

Beginning with Mississippi State, LSU faces three straight ranked teams, and the schedule doesn’t relent. The SEC has 11 teams in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper top 30 this week. LSU plays eight of them. How it performs will determine the season.

For LSU, perhaps no other opponent is as fitting to restart the league schedule. Mississippi State established itself as a college baseball power under coach Ron Polk in the late 70s, and a few years later, coach Skip Bertman made LSU an annual championship contender. Playing in the same division formed a rivalry, their success helping create modern SEC baseball. Without those coaches and these teams, the SEC may not have reached the level of competition that creates so much anticipation for the games this weekend.

To refresh his memory of SEC baseball, Mainieri pulled up a replay earlier this week of the next best thing: a game between Florida and Florida State. He won’t coach against either team until potentially the postseason, but it helped him mentally prepare for the beginning of conference play. He planned to watch Thursday night as Florida played Texas A&M and SEC baseball returned, nearly two years after its last appearance.

“I always look forward to this weekend,” Mainieri said. “Tomorrow night can't get here soon enough for my liking.”