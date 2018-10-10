While LSU fans clamor for the return of "Neck" to Tiger Stadium, Alabama fans will hear one of their favorite songs once again in Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend.

Alabama AD Greg Byrne -- flanked by Terry Saban, the wife of coach Nick Saban, running back Damien Harris and student body president Price McGiffert -- announced Wednesday night that the song "Dixieland Delight" by the band Alabama will be played again Saturday when the Crimson Tide hosts Missouri.

The song was stripped from the stadium's playlist in recent years because the student section would chant the F-word at various points in the song.

"We're going to do our part here and try this one more time," Byrne said, "so we need you to do yours."

Said Terry Saban: "Let's do it right."

Said Harris: "We have a lot of cool gameday traditions in Tuscaloosa, and our team really wants to bring this one back for good."

At LSU, administrators and officials have had similar struggles with certain songs. The Golden Band from Tigerland stopped playing the popular song “Talkin’ Out the Side of Your Neck” in recent years because of profane chants.

The LSU Athletic Department banned the band’s rendition of Cameo’s and Dem Franchize Boyz’s “Talkin’ Out Da Side of Ya Neck” in 2010 after the student section replaced the original lyric, “Oh oh talkin’ out the side of your neck,” with a sexually vulgar line. The line not only was heard throughout the stadium but broadcast on nationally televised games.

One attempt to curb bad fan behavior was the LSU Athletic Department’s 2013 “Tradition Matters” campaign. Stadium workers passed out thousands of “tradition matters” stickers and flyers in an effort to persuade students to not tarnish longtime chants and songs with vulgarities. Cheerleaders hoisted “Keep it Clean” signs into the air amid their flip flops and stunts.

The song was played as players exited Tiger Stadium after LSU's 45-21 win against Texas A&M in November 2017, but some fans, even then, couldn't resist belting out the sexually vulgar line.

Asked earlier this month about bringing back the song, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the decision was "not my business."

"But I kind of like the song. I don't like some of the words of it, I gotta say that. I don't," he said. "I like the tune. I think it gets everybody fired up."

LSU hosts Georgia on Saturday afternoon is a matchup of two top 15-ranked teams.