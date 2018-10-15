Of Coach O, fineable fan behavior and the Haka dance …

One of the planks of the Ed Orgeron administration is he never wants the focus to be on him.

That’s going to be harder to do if LSU keeps winning.

Before the season, Orgeron was pegged to be sitting on one of the hottest seats in college football. Right now he’s in line for a cool raise and a contract extension with his Tigers 6-1 and again ranked No. 5 in the country.

Yes, Coach O’s overall record is 37-34, but he is a combined 27-9 at LSU (21-7) and Southern California (6-2 as interim coach in 2013). He and his 2018 Tigers have defied the odds with three top-10 (at the time) victories, just the third time LSU has accomplished that (1982, 2011). Seventeen of his 21 wins have been by double digits, and nine have been against ranked opponents.

After the Tigers routed then-No. 2 Georgia on Saturday 36-16, easily the signature win of the Orgeron era, senior tight end Foster Moreau said it was time to appreciate the coach who often has been written off as a mere cheerleader.

“He's got to make sure every Saturday that we are mentally, physically, emotionally ready to play, and he has done that every Saturday that I've been around here,” Moreau said. “It might be a different thing. It might be a different wrinkle. He might cut practice by five minutes. But he's got an incredible game plan, and he knows what he's doing."

There are huge tests to come against Mississippi State on Saturday, Alabama and at Texas A&M, but today LSU is a legitimate national contender. And Orgeron is a legitimate contender for coach of the year honors, whether he would like to hear that or not.

… Saturday saw the best and worst that Tiger Stadium can be.

It was a great, loud, raucous atmosphere, whipped up by probably 20,000 Georgia fans in attendance. Saturday also was a day of vulgar chants, mostly from the LSU student section, and a day of thousands of fans storming the field in celebration of the Tigers’ win.

It’s hard to know what LSU can do about cursed cursing, other than the nuclear option of not allowing students to attend. The chances of that seem to be so low as to make no odds. Exasperated LSU officials have talked to fraternities and student groups, but alcohol-infused fans will have a mindlessness of their own. The LSU band avoided playing the inciteful “Neck,” though someone made the wrong-headed decision to play it over the loudspeakers as fans were swarming over the fence onto the field.

It is not that the fans on the field cost LSU a $100,000 fine from the SEC. It is that there could be a tragic consequence. LSU game officials made the wise decision not keep fans from jumping the fence — in one place they reportedly opened a gate — to minimize the chance of fans getting crushed between the concrete wall at the bottom of the stands and a fence ringing the field that is not coming down.

“(They) were probably not the soberest (people) in the world falling over that fence,” quarterback Joe Burrow said.

To students chanting vulgarities, I would ask, what would your 8-year-old self thought if you heard that while attending a game in Tiger Stadium? Find ways to cheer and be creative. Think Duke’s Cameron Crazies, not English football hooligans.

As for fans rushing the field, please don’t. Someone truly could get hurt, like me trying to get to the locker room for postgame interviews. In the meantime, LSU had better get the $250,000 ready for the SEC fine if the Tigers beat Alabama.

They might have to build a new Tiger Stadium if LSU beats Alabama.

… Even amid the sweaty, bourbon-laced insanity after the game, there were amusing moments. Someone tried to put a hat on Burrow as he headed inside. Nose tackle Breiden Fehoko found a classmate and had the presence of mind to ask about a group project they are working on.

“He’s like, ‘Bro, I’m not worried about that right now. We just beat the No. 2 team in the country!’ ” Fehoko said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know. But we’ve got to get started on that.’ ”

It was Fehoko’s day for finding people. On his way into the stadium, Fehoko found his father, Vili, and one of his brothers in the packed throng. They broke into a spontaneous Haka dance captured in a viral video before embracing across a police barricade.

“I saw (my dad) do it, and in our culture, when somebody gifts you with the Haka, you usually sit there, you receive it, you accept it,” Fehoko said. “But I was about to go play a game. I’m not about to just sit there and let him do it. About to go play Georgia, the No. 2 team in the nation. I’ve got to get fired up somehow. I just dropped my stuff and the switch just flipped for me.”

Fehoko said he definitely finds similarities between his Polynesian culture and Cajuns like Orgeron.

“I don’t think you can tell them apart,” Fehoko said. “They’re passionate. As long as you’ve got passion and heart in what you do, I’m all for it.”

Agreed, Breiden. Just let’s try harder to keep the passion in the stands, and keep the chants clean.