Without Navonteque Strong, LSU looks to fill a void at the linebacker position this week. Strong entered the transfer portal last week after tallying 17 total tackles through eight games this season.
True freshman Greg Penn II played in 16 snaps against Ole Miss two weeks ago, tallying two assisted tackles. He appeared in three snaps against Kentucky earlier this season.
"I think he's a very talented freshman," coach Ed Orgeron said. "We're looking at him to play there. He's the next guy up."
Penn was a four-star prospect out of Dematha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland and was the nation's No. 11 inside linebacker, and No. 10 recruit in the state, according to 247Sports.