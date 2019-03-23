JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No one does March Madness like LSU.

Actually, the madness for this team started long before Tremont Waters weaved from near mid court, around Maryland’s twin towers of Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith and scooped a hoop for the ages off the glass with 1.6 seconds left for the 69-67 win.

This was LSU’s 18th game this season decided by six points or less. The Tigers have played seven overtime games. They may have left their fans reaching for an oxygen mask, but these Tigers seem to like it best when they take all the air out of the room.

They certainly seem to be the only ones who aren’t sweating.

For Waters, who should earn some sort of honorary math degree from LSU for all the geometric angles he invents to put ball in basket, it was as simple as run the play, shoot the shot, win the game.

“Coach (Tony) Benford and the coaching staff and actually my teammates said they wanted me to take the shot,” Waters said. “So we just held the ball out, Naz (Reid) came out and set a screen and I made a play.”

See? Simple.

There has been nothing simple about this LSU season. It has been as controversial and convoluted and amazing and heartbreaking as anything you have seen in your life. From Wayde Sims death on Sept 28 — his lifelong friend and LSU teammate Skylar Mays has his number and the date 9/28/18 stenciled on the toe of his right shoe — to the Will Wade FBI wiretaps and suspension to the SEC regular-season championship.

Look on the bright side: Maybe this will offer LSU a chance to break the Wade impasse and get him back on the court. School officials can go to FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., a few blocks from where the East Regional will be played at the Capital One Arena, and listen to the Wade wiretaps firsthand.

Whatever has happened to sour this LSU season, it is all forgotten now. The Tigers are on to the Sweet 16 for just the third time since 1987.

That’s how precious these moments are for LSU basketball. Rare gems set against the darkness of a lot of losing seasons in the past and whatever may come after this season is over.

But for now, LSU celebrates the chance to advance. To the East Regional semifinals on Friday to take on the winner of Saturday night’s Michigan State-Minnesota game.

Before the season, everyone pegged this LSU team for one that had enough talent to get to the second weekend of the tournament. It was the unwritten but well-established bar for these talented Tigers to cross. Otherwise, even with that SEC regular-season title, it would have seemed like a grand opportunity wasted.

How easy it would have been for LSU to fold. After Sims died. After Wade was suspended. After Maryland stormed back from 15 down with 16 minutes left Saturday to go up by as many as three in the closing moments.

But these Tigers are cool like diamond cutters. Down 64-62, Mays made two enormous, stabilizing free throws with 1:13 left. He then came back down and drilled a 3-pointer for a 67-64 lead with 36.8 seconds left, much like the 3 Darrel Mitchell made here to lift LSU to a 58-57 second-round victory in 2006 over Texas A&M.

Watch acrobatic game-winning Tremont Waters layup; LSU holds off Maryland, is off to Sweet 16 With 1.6 seconds left and the second-round NCAA tournament game tied at 67, LSU guard Tremont Waters drove to the basket into the teeth of Mar…

Then Waters. Ice Waters. Knowing the right angle of attack to the basket and the right angle off the glass to break Maryland hearts and start LSU hearts pumping again.

“It feels great,” reserve forward Darius Days said brightly. “Sweet 16, baby! We’re going to D.C.!”

Interesting time to be visiting our nation’s capital, don’t you think?

With all their drama, the Tigers will fit right in.