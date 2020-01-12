A band played 'neck' and Bourbon Street joined in singing a vulgar, five-word chant that LSU fans will know.

Social media videos show a packed Bourbon Street crowding around a band and dancers as LSU and Clemson fans have flocked to New Orleans for the national championship game.

LSU's band once played Cameo’s and Dem Franchize Boyz’s “Talkin’ Out Da Side of Ya Neck,” but it was stopped after fans crafted the new lyrics, which re-emerged Sunday night.

Warning: The video below includes vulgar language. Can't see it below? Click here.

(Video via Mona Meche, Rayne, LA)

The scene was mostly purple and gold, but a few flecks of orange marked the Clemson fans caught up in the chant.

The LSU athletic department banned the band’s rendition of the song in 2010 after the student section replaced the original lyric, “Oh oh talkin’ out the side of your neck,” with the sexually vulgar line.

The line has been heard throughout Tiger Stadium and has been broadcast on nationally televised games.

