LSU starting center Lloyd Cushenberry is expected to play against Florida, Ed Orgeron said Tuesday morning on "Off the Bench" on 104.5 FM.
Orgeron had said Monday that Cushenberry was "very questionable" for Saturday's game.
Orgeron also said that starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles should be ready to play against Florida after missing the last two games.
The Tigers have used a different combination of offensive linemen in every game this season; but Cushenberry and starting right guard Damien Lewis have started in every game.
LSU plays at Florida on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.