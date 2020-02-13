BR.lsuparade.011920 TS 392.jpg
Football coach Ed Orgeron will throw the first pitch before LSU baseball begins its season on Friday night inside Alex Box Stadium.

After Orgeron led LSU to an undefeated season and its fourth national championship, baseball coach Paul Mainieri asked Orgeron to toss the ceremonial pitch before LSU plays Indiana.

Orgeron agreed, Mainieri said — after he asked his wife, Kelly.

Two-sport athlete Maurice Hampton Jr., an outfielder and safety, will catch the pitch.

Former LSU outfielder Antoine Duplantis will throw the ceremonial first pitch on Saturday. Duplantis, the LSU all-time hits leader, will be caught by junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera. Duplantis gave the No. 8 jersey, which represents leadership within the program, to Cabrera last summer.

As LSU concludes its opening series on Sunday, it will host the Little League World Series champions from River Ridge. LSU also honored the team during a football game last fall. The team will throw out the first pitch.

