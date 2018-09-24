More shifts on the offensive line occurred on Monday's open practice at LSU.
Sophomore Donavaughn Campbell, the player Ed Orgeron named as a possible replacement for injured starting left guard Garrett Brumfield, was practicing at defensive line.
Senior Turner Simmers, listed as the third team left guard on the official depth chart, rotated with the second team offensive line during individual drills.
Brumfield was not at practice, nor was starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles, who Orgeron said was "questionable" against Ole Miss this Saturday.
Adrian Magee, who started at right tackle for the Miami game, was there for individual drills wearing a brace on his left knee. He is listed as the third team right tackle.
Roll call
Other absences from Monday's practice included:
- Second team nose tackle Ed Alexander, who has played in three games and has recorded four total tackles, one for a loss.
- Third team nose tackle Tyler Shelvin, who has played in one game and has one tackle.
- Second team middle linebacker Micah Baskerville, who has played in three games and has recorded six total tackles.