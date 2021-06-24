LSU is set to hire Arizona coach Jay Johnson as its next baseball coach, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation said Thursday evening, ending a nearly month-long search to replace Paul Mainieri.
Johnson, 44, coached at Arizona for six seasons. During his tenure, the Wildcats reached two College World Series. They finished runner-up to Coastal Carolina in 2016 — his first season as the coach — and were the first team eliminated this year.
Johnson had a 208-114 record at Arizona, which marked his first head coaching job at a Power 5 conference school. After going to the College World Series in his first season, Arizona didn’t advance past an NCAA regional until this year, when it went 45-18 and won the Pac 12 conference. Johnson was named the league’s coach of the year.
Johnson earned a reported $856,687 this season, suggesting LSU was able to top his current salary. Though terms of the deal were not immediately known, the school paid Mainieri $1.225 million per year, according to his last contract.
After 15 seasons as LSU’s coach, Mainieri retired last month with three years left on his contract, primarily citing health concerns.
As LSU looked for Mainieri’s replacement, the school also considered Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan, former Oregon State coach Pat Casey, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin and Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett, multiple sources said over the past month.
Johnson will become LSU’s fourth head coach since Skip Bertman took over in 1984 and turned LSU into one of the most successful college baseball programs in the country. The Tigers, who own six national championships, haven’t reached the College World Series since 2017.
LSU hopes Johnson can return the program to annual championship contention. In his first season at Arizona, the Wildcats had a 49-24 record, which marked the second-most wins in school history. They came one win from beating Coastal Carolina for the national title.
Arizona returned to the NCAA tournament the next year, making Johnson the first coach in Arizona history to reach the NCAA tournament in his first two seasons. The Wildcats missed the postseason the next two years. After the coronavirus-shortened season, Arizona made the College World Series once again this summer. It went 0-2 with losses to Vanderbilt and Stanford.
Johnson has spent his life along the West Coast, giving him no known previous ties to Louisiana. He graduated in 2001 from Point Loma Nazarene, a Christian liberal arts college in San Diego. Johnson coached there for four seasons, serving as the head coach in 2005, before he became the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at San Diego. Then, in his first stop as a head coach, Johnson spent two seasons at Nevada before he reached Arizona.