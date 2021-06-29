Long after his tour of the facilities ended Sunday night, Jay Johnson sat in his new office and called players on LSU’s roster. He happened to catch one of them as the player drove near Alex Box Stadium.

“Why don’t you come by?” Johnson said.

The player, a draft-eligible pitcher, pulled into the parking lot and met with Johnson at 11 p.m. They discussed staying at LSU and beginning a professional career, weighing the pros and cons of both options.

“We started talking about the things that we could potentially do to help him create value for himself,” Johnson said, “and not to just sign a pro contract but be ready — really be ready — when he goes and achieves that dream.”

The conversation was the first Johnson held face-to-face with a player on LSU’s team as he began his tenure in the midst of one of the most transformative stretches of the college baseball calendar.

+3 Why did Jay Johnson, a West Coast lifer, come to LSU? He viewed this 'as the ultimate' Jay Johnson had spent 44 years on the West Coast until he became LSU's baseball coach last week. He couldn't turn down what he called "the opportunity of my lifetime."

Johnson tends to constantly work, his former players and coaches have said, but he also has no time to waste. This year, two pivotal dates arrive in less than two weeks. Athletes who intend to transfer must notify their schools by July 1, according to a new NCAA rule. Then the Major League Baseball draft begins July 11.

Johnson understands the brief turnaround, and since he took the job last week, he has prioritized building LSU’s roster. Johnson sees the players as the most important part of winning a national championship, so over the last five days, he has devoted most of his spare time to contacting them, watching game film and figuring out scholarship numbers. Johnson wants to earn the players’ trust. He gave a “blueprint” to some of those in summer ball on how they can improve.

“We can't go to Omaha today,” Johnson said. “But our players out in summer baseball can be doing something that can move us in that direction. Our players that are in the weight room or summer school can be doing something today that is moving us in that direction.”

Johnson inherited an intriguing group of returning players. Though LSU struggled at times last season, three of its top-four hitters — outfielder Dylan Crews, first baseman Tre’ Morgan and infelder Cade Doughty — were underclassmen, as well as starting shortstop Jordan Thompson and infielder Zach Arnold.

LSU also saw the emergence of freshman pitchers Garrett Edwards, Javen Coleman and Will Hellmers, who could help fill holes as LSU anticipates losing its starting rotation. Some of LSU’s best draft-eligible players, such as senior pitcher Devin Fontenot and junior left fielder Gavin Dugas, may also return.

Rabalais: 'Next generation' LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson embraces mandate to win big Every coach’s introductory news conference is filled with enough optimistic chatter to lift a hot air balloon off the ground.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“The previous stops that I went, at the time all of those were rebuilds,” Johnson said. “I look at this as a reboot.”

The Tigers had holes, though, and Johnson will have to fill them to compete for a championship. As he does, he can look at the junior college ranks, the transfer portal and the players within LSU’s signing class.

Johnson’s arrival may attract players by itself. Last week, hours after news broke of Johnson’s hire, 2022 infielder Mikey Romero flipped from Arizona to LSU. By Tuesday evening, 12 Arizona players had reportedly entered the transfer portal, including All-American infielder Jacob Berry.

“Relative to the transfer portal, I want to be fair,” Johnson said. “I want to give players an opportunity to figure out what is the best opportunity for them.”

Along the way, Johnson has to hire assistant coaches and form the rest of his support staff. He can’t bring back hitting coach Eddie Smith or recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain, who took jobs at Utah Valley and Texas A&M, respectively. Johnson’s pitching coach the last two seasons at Arizona, Nate Yeskie, isn’t an option, either. Yeskie accepted the same position at Texas A&M.

+32 Photos: New LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson Meets the Fans and Media Charged with leading the LSU baseball program back to national championship level, new coach Jay Johnson met reporters and fans Monday for his…

Johnson indicated during his news conference Monday he doesn’t have a timeline as he looks for coaches who can develop players and recruit areas of the country that complement his Western connections. With a background as a hitting coach, Johnson said he wants a pitching coach who has “significant experience” at either the college or professional level.

Johnson reportedly offered the recruiting coordinator spot to J-Bob Thomas from Texas Tech, but Thomas turned down the position, according to multiple reports. Thomas had also reportedly declined an offer from Texas A&M two years ago.

“I'm talking to a lot of people,” Johnson said. “It is not a narrow search because it's too important to get that right…. You'd be really impressed at the amount of coaching talent that wants to come to LSU. I've had a lot of new best friends over the past five days.”

Since he accepted the job, various obligations had filled the majority of Johnson’s time. Now that the tours and introductions have ended, he can devote himself to forming LSU’s team as he takes over the program.

Once the crowd left and the parking lot emptied Monday night after his news conference, Johnson sat alone in his office. His new jersey and the button down shirt he had worn earlier that day hung on a coat rack near his desk, replaced by an LSU windbreaker. A bat rested in one corner, a championship trophy in the other. Johnson swiveled behind his desk making calls and looking at a tablet. He wasted no time.