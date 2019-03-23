After punching their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen Saturday morning, the LSU Tigers now know who they will face next weekend in the NCAA Tournament.
The 3-seeded Tigers will square off with the 2-seeded Michigan State Spartans in the East regional semifinal Friday night at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Tip-off time and broadcast information will be determined Sunday. Available time slots for the game are 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., according to LSU Athletics.
LSU (28-6) reached the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2006 in a thrilling 69-67 win over Maryland that saw sophomore guard Tremont Waters nailing a game-winning layup with 1.6 seconds left in the game.
Oddly enough, the Tigers' latest Sweet Sixteen berth came in the same building their 2006 berth did.
Four Tigers scored in double figures in the win, led by Skylar Mays' 16. Naz Reid and Darius Days contributed 13 points and 10 points respectively. Waters finished the game with 12 points and 5 assists.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Spartans ran No. 10-seeded Minnesota out of Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa Saturday night in a lopsided 70-50 win.
The Spartans were led by sophomore forward Xavier Tillman and junior guard Cassius Winston, who scored 14 points and 13 points respectively.
Michigan State (30-6) advanced to their second round meeting with Minnesota after beating No. 15-seeded Bradley Thursday, 76-65.