LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the Tigers' starting running back Sunday against Miami will either be senior Nick Brossette or sophomore Clyde Edwards-Helaire, although "whichever one starts, the other one's going to get a lot of time."
Neither back has recorded a touchdown in his LSU career, but Orgeron said at the start of preseason camp that Edwards-Helaire was "dynamite." The Catholic High graduate had nine carries for 31 yards in 2017 — a limited number behind eventual NFL second-rounder Derrius Guice.
Orgeron said Edwards-Helaire will return kickoffs for LSU, and he will share punt-return duties with Texas Tech transfer Jonathan Giles.
Orgeron said he expects sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss and junior defensive end Rashard Lawrence to play against Miami.
Moss and Lawrence were missing from the open periods of practice last week, and Orgeron had said he wasn't certain whether Moss was going to be back by the end of the week.
During preseason camp, Orgeron said that there was a "void" at tight end, and the coaching staff tried to fill it by experimenting 6-foot-7, 232-pound wide receiver Stephen Sullivan at the position before eventually moving Sullivan back outside.
Lawrence is listed as a starting defensive end on the LSU depth chart, and the 6-foot-3, 317-pound team captain represented the Tigers at SEC media days after recording 32 tackles and 1½ sacks in 2017.
"I think both of them are going to play this week," Orgeron said. "I'm expecting both of them to play."
During player interviews Monday, Lawrence said he could have played this past weekend if LSU had a game.