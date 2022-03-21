The No. 14 LSU vs. Louisiana Tech baseball game has been postponed due to severe weather.
The game, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced.
"I want to play from an RPI standpoint, from a chance to get better standpoint because they're a great team," LSU coach Jay Johnson said.
The Tigers' next game will be the series-opener against No. 13 Florida at 6 p.m. on Friday in Gainesville and televised on SEC Network. Saturday's game will start at 5:30 p.m. while Sunday's will start at Noon, both will be on SEC Network+.