Joe Burrow has broken most of LSU's records this season.
Now onto the rest of the nation's as the Heisman-winner heads to the College Football Playoff Championship game in New Orleans.
There are three major records in sight for the Tigers' senior quarterback:
- Total passing touchdowns in a season: Colt Brennan, 58; Joe Burrow 55
- Total touchdowns responsible for in a season: Colt Brennan 63, Joe Burrow 59
- Single-season completion %: Joe Burrow 77.6%, Colt McCoy 76.6%
Much like his childhood idol Drew Brees, Joe Burrow is headed to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with a chance to beat some Colts and break some m…
And a few others are also in play. See the graphic below for Burrow's stats and more how he stacks up against the LSU and national records.