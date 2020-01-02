Joe Burrow has broken most of LSU's records this season.

Now onto the rest of the nation's as the Heisman-winner heads to the College Football Playoff Championship game in New Orleans.

There are three major records in sight for the Tigers' senior quarterback:

Total passing touchdowns in a season : Colt Brennan, 58; Joe Burrow 55

: Colt Brennan, 58; Joe Burrow 55 Total touchdowns responsible for in a season : Colt Brennan 63, Joe Burrow 59

: Colt Brennan 63, Joe Burrow 59 Single-season completion %: Joe Burrow 77.6%, Colt McCoy 76.6%

And a few others are also in play. See the graphic below for Burrow's stats and more how he stacks up against the LSU and national records.