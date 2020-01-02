lsuoklahoma.122919. 0830 bf.jpg
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a touchdown during the first half of LSU's Semifinal Championship Game against Oklahoma at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Joe Burrow has broken most of LSU's records this season. 

Now onto the rest of the nation's as the Heisman-winner heads to the College Football Playoff Championship game in New Orleans.

There are three major records in sight for the Tigers' senior quarterback: 

  • Total passing touchdowns in a season: Colt Brennan, 58; Joe Burrow 55
  • Total touchdowns responsible for in a season: Colt Brennan 63, Joe Burrow 59
  • Single-season completion %: Joe Burrow 77.6%, Colt McCoy 76.6%

And a few others are also in play. See the graphic below for Burrow's stats and more how he stacks up against the LSU and national records. 

