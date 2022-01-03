The LSU football team may face some of the steepest odds it has all season when it takes on Kansas State at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the Texas Bowl in Houston.

The Tigers have 45 available scholarship players entering the game, and it seems likely they'll have even fewer dressed out for Tuesday's late kickoff at NRG Stadium.

Caesar's had Kansas State as a 7-point favorite on Monday, but questions at quarterback for LSU and a lack of depth overall could put the Tigers in an even deeper hole.

Brad Davis, who will continue as the LSU offensive line coach under Brian Kelly, will serve as the interim coach for the Tigers.

Kansas State is in a much steadier situation under third-year head coach Chris Klieman, who should have a much more complete roster.

LSU will still have a talented group on the field, but it'll be tough to overcome the disadvantage in overall numbers.

Bowl Game: LSU vs. Kansas State

When: Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.

Where: Houston, Texas (NRG Stadium)

The line: Kansas State (-7) vs. LSU

Series record: LSU leads, 1-0

Kansas State record: 7-5

LSU record: 6-6

HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING

The game is available to watch on ESPN and the Watch ESPN app with a cable account subscription that includes ESPN.

RADIO

WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)

Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1,039: Rushing yards by LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price.

21-0: The score of LSU's win over Kansas State in 1980 - the only meeting between the two programs.

45: The number of scholarship players available for LSU headed into the game.

1,717: Yards from scrimmage for KSU running back Deuce Vaughn.

19: The number of wins for KSU coach Chris Klieman in three years.

Storylines to follow