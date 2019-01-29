Sophomore forward Raven Farley has left the LSU women’s basketball team and has entered the NCAA transfer portal, LSU coach Nikki Fargas confirmed Monday.
“Before the start of the spring semester, Raven Farley approached the staff about putting her name into the new NCAA transfer database,” Fargas said in a text through LSU sports information. “We appreciate Raven’s contributions during her time at LSU and wish her well.”
Farley, a 6-feet-4 Parade All American from Elizabeth, N.J., played 48 minutes in eight games this season, scoring four points with nine rebounds. She last played against Texas A&M when she had two points in a season-high 12 minutes.
Last season Farley played in 25 games with three starts and averaged 1.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds.
Farley is the third LSU player to transfer out since the end of last season. Second-leading scorer Chloe Jackson transferred to Baylor after her junior season last April, and is averaging 10.9 points per game there.
Another junior from last year’s team, Tatum Neubert, was also granted a release to transfer.