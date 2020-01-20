Former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was formally introduced as the new Baylor football head coach Monday at his introductory press conference.

With the Tigers, Aranda was the highest paid assistant coach in college football.

Aranda replaces Matt Rhule, who left Baylor to be the head coach for the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

"When this job came open... it just felt right," he told reporters Monday.

Aranda was hired from Wisconsin by former LSU coach Les Miles in 2016, and he was retained when Ed Orgeron became LSU's coach after Miles was fired.

The press conference went for roughly 40 minutes, but Aranda is introduced around the 19-minute mark.

Can't see video below? Click here.