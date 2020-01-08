LSU fans are confident they'll have plenty of opportunities to see this season's national college football playoff trophy once LSU beat Clemson on Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. But if you want to get an advance look, you can do so on Friday.

The trophy will be on display from 5-8 p.m. at The Historic New Orleans Collection, 520 Royal St., in New Orleans' French Quarter. It will be there as part of the exhibition Crescent City Sport: Stories of Courage and Change.

Exhibition galleries will be open for extended evening hours, and visitors will be able to pose for photos with both the national championship trophy and the Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl XLIV. Admission is free.

Visitors will not be able to touch the trophy, but the facility is trying to set up what it calls a "selfie station" for people who want to record their encounter for posterity, said Teresa Devlin, marketing manager for The Historic New Orleans Collection.

