First there was Derek Stingley Jr. Then fellow cornerback Eli Ricks. Safety Major Burns joined the list. So did Sage Ryan.
Now, Cordale Flott.
The junior defensive back is “very questionable” to play this weekend against No. 2 Alabama, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning, extending the list of unavailable players because of an undisclosed injury.
Orgeron originally hoped Flott, who had to leave LSU’s game against Ole Miss almost two weeks ago, would return to practice Wednesday afternoon.
“I doubt he's going to play,” Orgeron said.
While Flott may return this season, his absence will hurt an already depleted secondary against the Crimson Tide. Stingley, a junior All-American, remains out indefinitely after undergoing a procedure on his foot. Ricks won’t play again this year after shoulder surgery. Burns missed the last three games and hasn’t returned to practice yet. Orgeron ruled Ryan out for the Alabama game earlier this week.
After playing in the slot as LSU’s nickel safety the majority of the season, Flott shifted to outside cornerback against Ole Miss to help fill the holes in LSU’s secondary. He left the game at one point and did not return. Ryan, a freshman who started at nickel in his place, also left the game.
Flott has made 31 tackles this season. He had a particularly productive two-week stretch against Mississippi State and Auburn, recording 14 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.
Without Flott, LSU will reach further down the depth chart.
“There will be a couple of new wrinkles, but we've got to play with the guys we have,” Orgeron said. “They've got to step up. Cam Lewis and Darren Evans and all those guys have to step up. I know they will.”
Practice report
Freshman Maason Smith, a rising star on the defensive line, wasn't present for the viewing portion of LSU's practice Wednesday afternoon.
LSU opened practice for about 15 minutes during individual drills. Players sometimes arrive after the viewing period or miss a day and then play in the game that weekend.
Two freshman wide receivers, Chris Hilton Jr. and Deion Smith, returned to the field. Hilton hasn’t played since the season opener because of an undisclosed injury. Smith didn’t play in LSU’s last two games. They both fully participated at practice.
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Anthony Bradford practiced for the second straight day, even though Orgeron said last week he would be unavailable for the rest of the season. Bradford participated in one-on-one drills. He then stood off to the side during more involved sets. Bradford wore a knee brace.
Roll Call:
Players not seen during the 15-minute viewing period. Asterisk denotes a player is out for the season:
DL Maason Smith, Fr.
WR, Kayshon Boutte, So.*
CB Eli Ricks, So.*
WR Koy Moore, So. (transfer portal)
DE Andre Anthony, Sr.*
RB John Emery, Jr.*
CB Derek Stingley, Jr.*
LB Josh White, So.
DL Ali Gaye, Sr.*
DB Sage Ryan, Fr.
QB Myles Brennan, Sr. (transfer portal)
S Jordan Toles, So.
LB Navonteque Strong, So. (transfer portal)
LB Micah Baskerville, Sr.
RB Corren Norman, So.
CB Cordale Flott, Jr.
DB Major Burns, So.
DE Antoine Sampah, So.
DL Landon Jackson, Fr.
LB Jarell Cherry, Jr.
LB Jared Small, Sr.*
OL Charles Turner, So.
OL Thomas Perry, So.
WR LJ Gilyot, So.
NT Joseph Evans So.*
Players wearing a gold, non-contact jersey:
RB Tre Bradford, So.
TE Stephen King, Jr.
OG Chasen Hines, Sr.
OL Marlon Martinez, So.
TE Jack Mashburn, R-So.
Johnson keeps ‘souvenir’ from Burrow
Sometime after Max Johnson arrived at LSU, he found one of former quarterback Joe Burrow’s notebooks left behind in the seat Burrow used for meetings during the 2019 season. Johnson kept the memento.
“The only thing I remember looking at was the Auburn game, and he didn’t have much for it,” said Johnson, now a sophomore quarterback. “It just had four-down, three-down and some of the stuff they’ve done. I think it was all in his head.”
An early enrollee, Johnson practiced with Burrow for about a week before the national championship game. During that final snippet of Burrow’s career, Johnson watched how the Heisman Trophy prepared for games.
Johnson downplayed the influence of Burrow’s notes on him. He learned more about watching film and reading defenses from his observation of Burrow. But he has definitely held onto the notebook that belonged to the greatest quarterback in school history.
“It’s a souvenir,” Johnson said. “I haven’t peeked at it that much.”
Staff writers Scott Rabalais and Leah Vann contributed to this report.