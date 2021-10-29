SEC Power Rankings
With No. 1 Georgia getting a rest last weekend, along with five other league schools, the conference rankings were not affected that much for the second week in a row. After dominating its first seven opponents — particularly on defense — Georgia was able to sit back and prepare, as usual, for its annual border war matchup with Florida in Jacksonville. With a chance to take another step toward the SEC title game, the well-rested Bulldogs will likely be ready to prove that they belong at the top of the SEC rankings as well as the FBS polls while the Gators try to make their season. While there were only a few changes to our power rankings last week, the biggest winner was Mississippi State, which climbed two spots by crushing cellar-dwellar Vanderbilt. LSU, on the other hand, fell two spots with a lackluster loss at Ole Miss. Arkansas, which has been on the skids recently after a 4-0 start, dropped a spot despite a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. With six teams getting their open dates in before the final push in November, it's going to be a slow weekend again with just four conference games. But, as always, enjoy.
Sheldon Mickles
1. GEORGIA
RECORD: 7-0, 5-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida (at Jacksonville), 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 14
STORYLINE: Georgia has had the upper hand in this rivalry game more recently, but Florida was the tougher team last year. The Bulldogs' three-game winning streak in the series came to an end when the Gators won 44-28, rolling up 571 yards total in the process. You can bet that Georgia will be on upset alert after last season's beating.
2. ALABAMA
RECORD: 7-1, 4-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: At this point, Alabama doesn't control its own destiny in the West — which is an unusual spot to be in during their annual open date before the LSU game. It's a perfect time to self-scout and figure out what the final month of the season holds, but the Crimson Tide has to hope Ole Miss stubs its toe somewhere along the way.
3. OLE MISS
RECORD: 6-1, 3-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: at Auburn, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Auburn by 2½
STORYLINE: Ole Miss had its open date early, so the Rebels have to try and navigate the second half of their league schedule knowing they will likely have to win out to claim the West title. That challenge begins with a hard-to-figure-out Auburn team — on the road. Ole Miss may get more respect if they get it done in this spot.
4. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 6-2, 3-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: It's hard to believe that Texas A&M was able to get to its open date with a 3-2 league record. The Aggies were winless going into their Oct. 9 matchup with then-No. 1 Alabama, staring an 0-3 league mark in the face before a stunning overtime upset. Two wins later, A&M is sitting pretty for a nice bowl with a week off.
5. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 6-1, 4-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Pick 'em
STORYLINE: Kentucky has had a week off since getting bashed by No. 1 Georgia, which wasn't such a bad thing in the grand scheme — meaning the open date, of course. Now well-rested, the Wildcats have to make sure that loss to the Bulldogs doesn't carry over to their next battle with the Starkville Bulldogs.
6. AUBURN
RECORD: 5-2, 2-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: vs. Ole Miss, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Auburn by 2½
STORYLINE: Auburn has been a team that's seemingly been on the brink of disaster for half the season. If the Tigers aren't losing to Penn State and nearly falling to Georgia State and LSU, they're crushing Arkansas. So they've come to a crossroads in their season: A win puts them in the mix for the West title; a loss all but ends it.
7. FLORIDA
RECORD: 4-3, 2-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: vs. Georgia (at Jacksonville), 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 14
STORYLINE: Along with LSU, Dan Mullen's team has been the SEC's biggest enigma this season. After opening with two nonconference wins, the Gators have alternated wins and losses and now are out of the race for the East title. The good news is they should be able to run the table after this week's game with Georgia.
8. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 4-3, 2-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Pick 'em
STORYLINE: Mississippi State still has to be kicking themselves for that head-scratching home loss to LSU a month ago. Just think about where the Bulldogs could be going into their huge matchup with No. 12 Kentucky. But this one is a must with tough games coming in November against Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss.
9. LSU
RECORD: 4-4, 2-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: It can't get much worse for LSU at this point with the announcement of Ed Orgeron's departure at the end of the season and all the injuries the forced adjustments to how the Tigers practiced during their open date. The good news is they could be well-rested for the final four games, but that may not help next week at Alabama.
10. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 5-3, 1-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: After starting the season with four wins, Arkansas dropped three games in a row before getting what it needed last week: a breather against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Now, the Razorbacks have to get some rest to prepare for a final month of games against Mississippi State, LSU and Alabama that will determine its bowl fate.
11. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 4-4, 2-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Tennessee's open date couldn't have come at a better time. After battling back from a 2-2 start with wins over Missouri and South Carolina — two teams that have combined for one league win — the Vols have come back to earth with losses against Ole Miss and Alabama even though they've been competitive in both games.
12. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 4-4, 1-4 SEC
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Despite a tough go within the conference, South Carolina still has designs on becoming bowl eligible in the next month following its open date. The problem is games against ranked teams like Florida and Auburn and a matchup with bitter instate rival Clemson will require at least one and perhaps two upsets if it beats Missouri.
13. MISSOURI
RECORD: 3-4, 0-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Missouri by 16½
STORYLINE: This is the one Missouri has been waiting for following a rough start. If the Tigers can't get past Vanderbilt, it's going to be a rough final month of the season — which could lead to a very restless winter. While South Carolina is still on the schedule, games with Georgia, Florida and Arkansas await.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 2-6, 0-4 SEC
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: vs. Missouri, 2 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Missouri by 16½
STORYLINE: This is the one Vanderbilt has been waiting for following a rough start. The Commodores' two wins have come on late field goals against nonconference foes, so this is their final best chance to win in league play. With games against Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee remaining, first-year coach Clark Lea needs this one.
Lines by Caesars Sportsbook