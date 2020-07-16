lsuoklahoma.122919 HS 3411.JPG
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) points to the end zone after getting a first down in the second half of LSU's 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall are among the 56 players that have been named to the Biletnikoff Award's watch list for nation's most outstanding receiver, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday morning.

The 6-foot, 208-pound Chase won the award last season, joining Josh Reed (2001) as the second Tiger to be named the nation's top receiver. Chase set single-season Southeastern Conference records in 2019 both in receiving yards (1,780) and touchdown receptions (20).

Chase, a Rummel High graduate, was a unanimous All-American and first-team All-SEC selection, and, as a junior in 2020, he will wear LSU's coveted No. 7 jersey that is traditionally worn by the team's top playmaker.

Marshall had a breakout sophomore season in 2019, although he missed three games due to a foot injury he suffered against Vanderbilt in the fourth game of the season. 

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Parkway High graduate finished the season with 671 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, and he was a top target in LSU's postseason stretch to its national championship. In three postseason games, Marshall caught 14 passes for 215 yards and five touchdowns.

The 2020 Biletnikoff Award watch list

PLAYER 

SCHOOL

Jonathan Adams Jr.

Arkansas State

Tutu Atwell

Louisville

Jhamon Ausbon

Texas A&M

Rashod Bateman

Minnesota

David Bell

Purdue

Jadan Blue

Temple

Max Borghi

Washington State

Dyami Brown

North Carolina

Ja'Marr Chase

LSU

Nico Collins

Michigan

Elijah Cooks

Nevada

Damonte Coxie

Memphis

Frank Darby

Arizona State

Jaelon Darden

North Texas

Pat Freiermuth

Penn State

Kaylon Geiger

Troy

Kylen Granson

SMU

Warren Jackson

Colorado State

C.J. Johnson

East Carolina

Johnny Johnson III

Oregon

Tim Jones

Southern Miss

Charlie Kolar

Iowa State

Terrace Marshall Jr.

LSU

Elijah Moore

Ole Miss

Rondale Moore

Purdue

Skyy Moore

Western Michigan

Dazz Newsome

North Carolina

Tre Nixon

UCF

Chris Olave

Ohio State

Andrew Parchment

Kansas

Whop Philyor

Indiana

George Pickens

Georgia

Kalil Pimpleton

Central Michigan

Kyle Pitts

Florida

Charleston Rambo

Oklahoma

Reggie Roberson Jr.

SMU

Bradley Rozner

Rice

Khalil Shakir

Boise State

Jared Smart

Hawaii

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Iowa

Amon-Ra St. Brown

USC

Marquez Stevenson

Houston

Keylon Stokes

Tulsa

Sage Surratt

Wake Forest

Tamorrion Terry

Florida State

Tyquan Thornton

Baylor

Victor Tucker

Charlotte

Tyler Vaughns

USC

Jaylen Waddle

Alabama

Tre Walker

San José State

Tylan Wallace

Oklahoma State

Austin Watkins

UAB

Seth Williams

Auburn

Michael Wilson 

Stanford 

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

