LSU wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall are among the 56 players that have been named to the Biletnikoff Award's watch list for nation's most outstanding receiver, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday morning.
The 6-foot, 208-pound Chase won the award last season, joining Josh Reed (2001) as the second Tiger to be named the nation's top receiver. Chase set single-season Southeastern Conference records in 2019 both in receiving yards (1,780) and touchdown receptions (20).
Chase, a Rummel High graduate, was a unanimous All-American and first-team All-SEC selection, and, as a junior in 2020, he will wear LSU's coveted No. 7 jersey that is traditionally worn by the team's top playmaker.
Marshall had a breakout sophomore season in 2019, although he missed three games due to a foot injury he suffered against Vanderbilt in the fourth game of the season.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Parkway High graduate finished the season with 671 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, and he was a top target in LSU's postseason stretch to its national championship. In three postseason games, Marshall caught 14 passes for 215 yards and five touchdowns.
The 2020 Biletnikoff Award watch list
PLAYER
SCHOOL
Jonathan Adams Jr.
Arkansas State
Tutu Atwell
Louisville
Jhamon Ausbon
Texas A&M
Rashod Bateman
Minnesota
David Bell
Purdue
Jadan Blue
Temple
Max Borghi
Washington State
Dyami Brown
North Carolina
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU
Nico Collins
Michigan
Elijah Cooks
Nevada
Damonte Coxie
Memphis
Frank Darby
Arizona State
Jaelon Darden
North Texas
Pat Freiermuth
Penn State
Kaylon Geiger
Troy
Kylen Granson
SMU
Warren Jackson
Colorado State
C.J. Johnson
East Carolina
Johnny Johnson III
Oregon
Tim Jones
Southern Miss
Charlie Kolar
Iowa State
Terrace Marshall Jr.
LSU
Elijah Moore
Ole Miss
Rondale Moore
Purdue
Skyy Moore
Western Michigan
Dazz Newsome
North Carolina
Tre Nixon
UCF
Chris Olave
Ohio State
Andrew Parchment
Kansas
Whop Philyor
Indiana
George Pickens
Georgia
Kalil Pimpleton
Central Michigan
Kyle Pitts
Florida
Charleston Rambo
Oklahoma
Reggie Roberson Jr.
SMU
Bradley Rozner
Rice
Khalil Shakir
Boise State
Jared Smart
Hawaii
DeVonta Smith
Alabama
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Iowa
Amon-Ra St. Brown
USC
Marquez Stevenson
Houston
Keylon Stokes
Tulsa
Sage Surratt
Wake Forest
Tamorrion Terry
Florida State
Tyquan Thornton
Baylor
Victor Tucker
Charlotte
Tyler Vaughns
USC
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama
Tre Walker
San José State
Tylan Wallace
Oklahoma State
Austin Watkins
UAB
Seth Williams
Auburn
Michael Wilson
Stanford