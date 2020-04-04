It was a run only Connecticut’s vaunted program has ever surpassed.
From 2004-08, the LSU Lady Tigers advance to five straight Women’s Final Fours. UConn went to five straight from 2000-04 and then surpassed the mark both programs shared going to 12 straight starting in 2008.
It was a time of fabulous players, led by two-time national player of the year Seimone Augustus and All-Americans Temeka Johnson and Sylvia Fowles. It was also a time of upheaval and controversy, as Naismith Hall of Fame coach Sue Gunter was sidelined by an illness that would force her to retire, and Pokey Chatman would have to resign amid allegations of an improper relationship with a player.
But through it all, there was one constant for LSU: winning. The Lady Tigers went a combined 152-29 with three Southeastern Conference regular-season titles. The only frustrations came in the postseason. LSU lost four straight SEC tournament finals from 2005-08 by a combined 15 points and never made it past the national semifinals, joining the LSU men (0-4) in Final Four futility.
But those seasons, on balance, were incredibly special. Here is a look back at LSU’s drive for five:
2003-04
A year after leading LSU to the Elite Eight, Gunter fell ill midway through this season and had to hand the reins to Chatman. The Lady Tigers started with NCAA wins at home over Austin Peay and Maryland, then went to Seattle for the West regional. There, LSU avenged its Elite Eight loss to Texas from the season before and held off SEC rival Georgia to go to New Orleans for its first-ever Final Four. Celebration turned to heartbreak in the Smoothie King Center, however. Tied 50-50 with Tennessee and in possession with six seconds to go, Johnson got triple-teamed near midcourt and lost the ball to Shyra Ely. She passed to LaToya Davis for the winning basket with 1.2 seconds left in a 52-50 stunner. The Lady Vols fell to UConn 70-61 in the final.
Coach: Sue Gunter
Record: 27-8, 10-4 SEC
Road to the Final Four
LSU 83, Austin Peay 66
LSU 76, Maryland 61
LSU 71, Texas 55
LSU 62, Georgia 60
Final Four (New Orleans)
Tennessee 52, LSU 50
Starters
G Temeka Johnson Jr.
G Semione Augustus So.
G Doneeka Hodges Sr.
F Wendlyn Jones So.
F Tillie Willis Jr.
Reserves
F Hanna Biernacka Fr.
C Treynell Clavelle So.
G Amber Long Fr.
G Khalilah Mitchell Fr.
G Scholanda Hoston So.
C Crystal White Jr.
G Marian Whitfield Fr.
F Florence Williams Jr.
2004-05
This was the Lady Tigers’ best team ever. Augustus won the first of two national player of the year awards, Johnson won the Lieberman Award as the nation’s best point guard and a super-talented freshman center Sylvia Fowles came off the bench. LSU stormed through the regular season 27-1, going 14-0 for its first SEC title. A 67-65 loss to Tennessee in the SEC tournament final frustrated No. 1-ranked LSU, but the Lady Tigers rebounded to blow away their first four NCAA opponents by an average of 30 points per game. In the national semifinals Baylor, which lost to LSU 71-70 in their season opener, shook off a 15-point first-half LSU lead and pulled away in the second to win 68-57. The Bears beat Michigan State 84-62 for their first NCAA title under Kim Mulkey.
Coach: Pokey Chatman
Record: 33-3, 14-0 SEC
Road to the Final Four
LSU 70, Stetson 36
LSU 76, Arizona 43
LSU 90, Liberty 48
LSU 59, Duke 49
Final Four (Indianapolis)
Baylor 68, LSU 57
Starters
G Temeka Johnson Sr.
G Semione Augustus Jr.
G Scholanda Hoston Jr.
F Tillie Willis Sr.
F Wendlyn Jones Jr.
Reserves
F Hanna Biernacka So.
G Quianna Chaney Fr.
C Sylvia Fowles Fr.
G RaShonta LeBlanc Fr.
G Khalilah Mitchell Fr.
F Ashley Thomas Fr.
C Crystal White Fr.
G Erica White Fr.
G Marian Whitfield Fr.
F Florence Williams Jr.
2005-06
With Johnson gone, Augustus had to shoulder more of the scoring load for her senior campaign. She was equal to the task, averaging a career-best 22.7 points per contest and was again national player of the year. Augustus would finish her LSU career with 2,702 points, scoring in double figures in an NCAA record 132 of 140 games. The Lady Tigers won the SEC regular-season title again and reached a third straight Final Four, holding off Stanford in San Antonio as Augustus took a key charge in the closing seconds to erase a tying 3-pointer from the Cardinal’s Krista Rappahahn. In the Final Four in Boston, LSU shot only 29 percent and got bounced by Duke 64-45. Augustus finished with 14 points but was held scoreless the entire first half. Duke lost to Maryland 78-75 in the final.
Coach: Pokey Chatman
Record: 31-4, 13-1 SEC
Road to the Final Four
LSU 72, FAU 48
LSU 72, Washington 49
LSU 66, DePaul 56
LSU 62, Stanford 59
Final Four (Boston)
Duke 64, LSU 45
Starters
G Semione Augustus Sr.
G Scholanda Hoston Sr.
G Erica White So.
F Ashley Thomas So.
C Sylvia Fowles So.
Reserves
F Hanna Biernacka Jr.
G Quianna Chaney So.
G RaShonta LeBlanc So.
G Khalilah Mitchell So.
F Kristen Morris Fr.
G Marian Whitfield So.
F Florence Williams Sr.
2006-07
Chatman’s abrupt resignation between the SEC and NCAA tournaments left the women’s basketball world wondering how LSU would respond under interim coach Bob Starkey. It turned out to be business as usual. After overcoming an 11-point deficit with 12 minutes left for a second-round win over West Virginia, the Lady Tigers played arguably their best game ever in the Fresno (California) regional final against UConn. Led by Fowles’ 23 points and 15 rebounds, LSU earned its only win to date over the Huskies, 73-50. Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, the Final Four was a repeat of the dismal offensive performance from the year before, as LSU was held to a Final Four-record low 35 points in a semifinal loss to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights lost to Tennessee 59-46 for the championship.
Coach: Pokey Chatman
Interim coach (NCAA tournament): Bob Starkey
Record: 30-8, 10-4 SEC
Road to the Final Four
LSU 77, UNC Asheville 39
LSU 49, West Virginia 43
LSU 55, Florida State 43
LSU 73, Connecticut 50
Final Four (Cleveland)
Rutgers 59, LSU 35
Starters
G Erica White Jr.
G Quianna Chaney Jr.
G RaShonta LeBlanc Jr.
F Ashley Thomas Jr.
C Sylvia Fowles Jr.
Reserves
G Katie Antony Jr.
G Allison Hightower Fr.
G Khalilah Mitchell Jr.
F Kristen Morris So.
F Porsha Phillips Fr.
G Marian Whitfield Jr.
F Mesha Williams Jr.
2007-08
Naismith Hall of Famer Van Chancellor left a TV analyst job to replace Starkey (who stayed as an assistant) for the 2007-08 season. He inherited a veteran team that returned all five starters as seniors, led by two-time All-American Fowles. LSU again went 14-0 in SEC play and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA New Orleans regional. After beating Jackson State and Marist at home, LSU went to the Smoothie King Center and beat Oklahoma State and No. 1 seed North Carolina to advance. In the Final Four in Tampa, Florida, LSU found itself locked in another defensive struggle with archrival Tennessee. Erica White hit two clutch free throws with seven seconds left to put the Lady Tigers up 46-45, but Alexis Hornbuckle’s putback with 0.7 seconds left gave the Lady Vols the 47-46 win. In the final, Tennessee beat Stanford 64-48.
Coach: Van Chancellor
Record: 31-6, 14-0 SEC
Road to the Final Four
LSU 66, Jackson State 32
LSU 68, Marist 49
LSU 67, Oklahoma State 52
LSU 56, North Carolina 50
Final Four (Tampa)
Tennessee 47, LSU 46
Starters
G Erica White Sr.
G Quianna Chaney Sr.
G RaShonta LeBlanc Sr.
F Ashley Thomas Sr.
C Sylvia Fowles Sr.
Reserves
G Latear Eason Fr.
G Katherine Graham Fr.
G Allison Hightower So.
G Khalilah Mitchell Sr.
F Kristen Morris Jr.
G Marian Whitfield Sr.
F Mesha Williams Sr.