As expected, Will Wade and his staff got the signatures of two players for the 2021 recruiting class when the first day of the early signing period started Wednesday.

Shooting guard Brandon Murray of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and center Jerrell Colbert of Houston High in Germantown, Tennessee, sent in signed national letters of intent to kick off the one-week signing period.

They made it official after announcing their commitment to the LSU program earlier.

Small forward Alex Fudge of Robert E. Lee High in Jacksonville, Florida, who made a nonbinding pledge to the Tigers last month, is expected to sign Monday night.

Murray and Colbert became the second and third members of the signing class, joining Bradley Ezewiro of Torrance, California, and Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

Ezewiro was part of LSU's sixth-ranked 2020 recruiting class, but decided to attend a prep school this season. He'll return to LSU next summer.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Murray, a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, averaged 21.7 points a game last season at Baltimore's Poly High before deciding to play his senior season for IMG Academy.

Last season, he knocked down 65% of his field-goal attempts — including 53% from 3-point range — and was the Baltimore City Player of the Year. He was also voted Mr. Maryland Basketball by the state’s coaches.

Colbert, LSU’s first 2021 commitment back in March, is a 6-9 four-star center who is currently ranked 46th in the 2020 class by 247 Sports.

He averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds last season at Cornerstone Christian Academy in San Antonio, He was named MVP of the National Hoop Fest played in Tampa, Florida, last January, when he had 21 points and 16 rebounds in the final game.

Fudge, a 6-8, 175-pounder, is the highest-rated player among the new LSU recruits, coming in at No. 44 on the current 247 Sports composite listing.

He averaged 16.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.3 assists as a junior in leading Robert E. Lee High to a 23-5 record last season.