If had to be on the top line of the LSU basketball team’s scouting report for Wednesday night’s game with Arkansas.
It would be the word “rebound,” which was the No. 1 goal for Will Wade in his team’s Southeastern Conference matchup with the Razorbacks.
Facing an undersized Arkansas starting lineup that included four guards with 6-foot-6 forward Adrio Bailey as the tallest player on the floor, LSU had an unbelievable advantage the moment it stepped onto the court.
The Razorbacks were last in the SEC in rebounding going into the game with just 34.3 per game, and unfortunately for them, it didn’t get any better when the Tigers relentlessly pounded the glass in their 79-77 win.
Wade’s team pulled down 53 rebounds to just 24 for Arkansas, with 6-6 sophomore forward Darius Days collecting a career-high 16 rebounds — five more than his previous collegiate high game.
When the NCAA stats were updated Thursday morning, Arkansas was 286th out of 350 teams with 33.6 rebounds per game.
“Coach Wade preached in practice to stay on the glass, stay on the glass, stay on the glass,” Days said. “I was just very aggressive to the glass, and my teammates were aggressive as well.
According to LSU research, the plus-29 margin was the largest for the Tigers since they outrebounded Mississippi State 56-23 for a 33-rebound edge on Feb. 10, 1993.
Trendon Watford added nine rebounds for the Tigers, while Charles Manning had six and Javonte Smart five.
“The difference in the game was, obviously, our rebounding,” Wade said following LSU’s third consecutive win. “We had 23 offensive rebounds, they had 24 total rebounds. We killed them on the glass, which allowed us to get more shots up than they did.”
Indeed, the offensive rebounds were huge as the Tigers more than doubled their average of 11.0 in the first 13 games.
What was bigger was how LSU turned those offensive rebounds into 26 second-chance points while Arkansas was scoreless after pulling down just three rebounds on the offensive glass.
“That’s probably the first time,” Tigers senior guard Skylar Mays said when asked if he’d ever seen that. “The coaches were definitely happy about that. That was the first thing they said in our postgame talk. That’s a credit to us as a team … we did a great job tonight.”
Wade certainly agreed.
“I thought in order to get more shots than them, which was a critical stat coming into this game, I thought we had to just pound them on the glass,” he said. “We did a very good job on that.”
LSU really needed that overwhelming edge in second-chance points when Arkansas, which had lost just once entering Wednesday’s game, refused to go away when it had every opportunity to do so considering it was playing on the road.
“We know they are a quality team. … They play as hard as we’ve seen,” Mays said. “We just kind of tried to match their energy.
"Definitely, a key was getting on the offensive glass and we did a great job of that — especially Trendon and Darius. The biggest thing is we matched their energy.”
In addition to the stellar play on the backboards, Watford had two three-point plays in a 24-second span that helped the Tigers hold on in the end and Manning blocked two potential game-winning 3-point shots in the final three seconds.
Despite the rebounding problems, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman knew his team had a chance to pull off an unlikely win.
“Look, we know our deficiency is rebounding the basketball, so we have to do what we did tonight which is take care of the ball,” said Musselman, a former LSU assistant. “We make one more 3 and we’re sitting here feeling a little bit different.”