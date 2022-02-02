THE CLASS AT A GLANCE
In a day bookended by disappointments, the Tigers got a huge lift Wednesday afternoon by signing top-10 national prospect Harold Perkins, a linebacker from Houston. The Tigers also landed 3-star cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson from Waxahachie, Texas. As the day closed, LSU had 27 signees and transfers out of a possible 32 spots, though it was unable to bring back former commitment Jacoby Mathews who signed with Texas A&M. Despite lots of ups and downs because of the coaching change and NIL drama, LSU’s signing class still ranked No. 12 in the country, according to 247 Sports, and No. 6 nationally per 247Sports when combining high school signees and transfer additions.
LINEMEN OF THE FUTURE
LSU landed a total of nine linemen in this cycle. Five are on offense: tackles Will Campbell, Bo Bordelon and Miles Frazier; and guards Emery Jones and Tre’mond Shorts. Four are on defense: Quency Wiggins, Fitzgerald West, Tygee Hill and Mekhi Wingo. Six signed with LSU in December while three came via the transfer portal: Shorts from East Tennessee State, Frazier from Florida International and Wingo from Missouri. If LSU can still make a play in the portal for a couple of more linemen, that would be a wise move.
COACHSPEAK
“You can’t coach the kind of speed Jaelyn brings to our secondary. His upside is tremendous. Welcome to DBU.”
— Brian Kelly on his Twitter account after LSU signed Davis-Robinson on Wednesday
DID LSU GET BETTER?
More than ever, to judge a class you have to look at how a program not only signed high school players but also how it fared in the transfer portal. LSU had needs across the board, and the Tigers filled them pretty capably in every position group — even at kicker and deep snapper. LSU still needs to do its due diligence and bring in its full crop of 32 players, but given all that has happened the past two years, there’s virtually nowhere to go but up for the Tigers.
LOOKING AHEAD TO 2023
Assuming that more stability is in place from an LSU perspective next recruiting cycle, can the Tigers get back to a more conventional recruiting situation for 2022-23? Again, there is much work to do in what promises to be another bumper crop in the state next year. Currently, LSU has one commitment in North Caddo WR Omarion Miller, the state’s No. 7 prospect. Though no one expects LSU to get national No. 1 prospect Arch Manning, the Baton Rouge area is heavy with top prospects. Eight of the top 15 are from the capital region, including Catholic WR Shelton Sampson, U-High LB Jaiden Ausberry and Woodlawn CB Jordan Matthews.