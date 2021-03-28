Sixteen hours and 13 minutes after LSU's game against Tennessee was suspended Saturday night because of lightning, the Tigers lost 9-8 as senior Devin Fontenot allowed a game-winning home run in the 11th inning.

No. 14 LSU led 8-7 when play resumed Sunday morning in the top of the ninth at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, but freshman Ty Floyd, who pitched a scoreless eighth inning the night before, issued a one-out walk. The runner advanced to scoring position on a groundout.

Floyd reached an 0-2 count against Tennessee center fielder Drew Gilbert. He needed one more strike to preserve the win. Then Gilbert roped a double down the right field line, sending the teams to extra innings.

The next time Gilbert approached the plate, Fontenot had recorded one out in the 11th inning. Gilbert sent a fastball barely over the right field wall, a call confirmed by video review.

As Tennessee (20-4, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) celebrated its series win, LSU (16-7, 1-4) prepared to play the finale 30 minutes later, trying to avoid a sweep.