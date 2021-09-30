LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, she of 632 wins, three national championships and 19 NCAA tournament appearances at Baylor, started from scratch this week.
It’s been 21 years since the only other time Mulkey has been in that position as the Tigers began practice with an open-to-the-public event Wednesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Just as when she began building the Bears into a national powerhouse, she’s starting with baby steps and small goals. But instead of creating a “monster” program, she’s intent on bringing one back.
LSU, which played in five Final Fours in the 2000s, won nine games last season. That’s the first unchecked box on Mulkey’s list of goals.
“I’m going to celebrate little things,” Mulkey said in a Zoom conference shortly before her first LSU team took the court. “I’m going to celebrate when we win 10 games, because that’s one more than the team previously won. I’m going to celebrate when we win enough that we don’t have a losing season; when we beat that first ranked opponent.
“Those things tend to be taken for granted. I think of Baylor and all we did in 21 years. You keep feeding the monster. Hopefully someday if I can last long enough, and my health is good and we get people in this PMAC, we can feed that monster again. We’ve got a long way to go.”
Mulkey actually has already seen her first LSU team a few times, not nearly as much as she would have liked, since being named coach in June. Six two-hour summer practices were mixed in with myriad transition issues, such as hiring coaches, setting up recruiting and moving from her home.
The roster is one also in classic transition with eight holdover players, three transfers from three different schools and four incoming freshmen with a coaching staff mostly brought over from Baylor.
“It’s too early to give a true assessment of my thoughts of returning players and new players,” Mulkey said. “But I can tell you during those six practices I saw young people that wanted to do good, to impress me. They played hard. They’re somewhat lost because it’s a new thing for them, but that’s OK. With repetition and time, we’ll get better in all areas.”
That’s what LSU athletic director Scott Woodward was betting on when he lured Mulkey — who grew up in Tickfaw and won two NCAA titles as a player at Louisiana Tech and one as an assistant coach — with a long and huge contract.
But Mulkey hasn’t forgotten that winning women’s basketball isn’t new at LSU. She invited several former players back for Wednesday’s fete and to come around more often, so as to grow the program and recruiting base.
“You must sell the players, the history, the coaches,” she said. “Our theme for the year will be, ‘Respect the past and embrace the future.’
“They’ve been receptive to everything I’ve thrown at them. It’s new, exciting, scary. If they’ll just work hard and understand this is a fast-paced sport. You don’t have time to think about messing up.”
A goal that Mulkey may already be on the way to reaching is 5,000 new season ticket holders. The school is well over the 4,000 mark, and it was a good sign that a crowd of about 200 fans greeted the team for the 2 p.m. practice.
The crowd watched familiar faces like guard Khayla Pointer and Jalin Cherry mix with 6-foot-5 post player Hannah Gusters and Vanderbilt transfer Autumn Newby, as well as freshmen Amani Bartlett and Logyn McNeil.
Mulkey praised Pointer, whose aunt Nikki Fargas coached the team the past 10 years, for helping the transition along.
“She’s been great in recruiting with recruits on campus,” Mulkey said. “She can tell them more about LSU than we can as a coaching staff. She’s a leader on and off the floor. But she’s learning; it’s a new system for her. She will be one of our leaders, as will Faustine (Aifuwa) and (Jailin) Cherry. We expect them to have great years.”