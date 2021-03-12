NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The LSU basketball team will be the last team to take the court in the Southeastern Conference tournament on Friday night.

Of the 13 teams (Auburn was ineligible) in the tournament, No. 3 seed LSU had the longest wait to get started.

The Tigers could only sit back and watch the others until its opener around 8:30 p.m. Friday in Bridgestone Arena. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.

Only five teams will remain in the event by the time Will Wade's team gets on the floor.

LSU didn't know which team it would play until 10:30 p.m. Thursday when No. 6 seed Ole Miss took down No. 11 South Carolina 76-59 to complete the second round.

That outcome set up a quarterfinals matchup between LSU (16-8) and Ole Miss (16-10). In their only meeting this season, the Tigers defeated the Rebels 75-61 on Jan. 9 in Oxford.

Jarkel Joiner led Ole Miss in the win over South Carolina with 18 points, while Romello White had 17 and Devontae Shuler 15.

Ole Miss has been on a roll since starting 3-6 in SEC play. Under former LSU assistant Kermit Davis, the Rebels were 7-2 over the second half to get on the NCAA tournament bubble.

Among its victims during its hot stretch were Tennessee, Missouri (twice) and Kentucky.

Other quarterfinals matchups Friday feature the other three top-four seeds — No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Arkansas and No. 4 Tennessee.

Alabama will face Mississippi State at 11 a.m. (ESPN) and Tennessee takes on Florida (ESPN) about 25 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

IN the evening session, Arkansas will play Missouri at 6 p.m. (SEC Network) and LSU-Ole Miss will close the day out.

In Saturday's semifinals, the Alabama-Mississippi State winner plays the Tennessee-Florida winner at noon and the Arkansas-Missouri winner faces the winner of LSU and Ole Miss about 25 minutes after the first game.