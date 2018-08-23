Five LSU players were named to the 2018 Coaches Preseason All-SEC First team, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday morning.

Junior linebacker Devin White and sophomore cornerback Greedy Williams were named to the First Team.

White and Williams were also named to the AP Preseason All-America First Team on Tuesday.

Senior offensive guard Garrett Brumfield was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. Junior defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence and sophomore safety Grant Delpit were both named to the third team.

Brumfield, a 6-foot-4, 303-pound University High graduate started in all 13 games last season at left guard and was a second team All-SEC selection by the coaches in 2017.

Lawrence, a 6-foot-3, 317-pound Neville High grad, was selected as a permanent team captain in 2017, when he recorded 32 tackles and 1½ sacks.

Delpit finished fourth on the team with 60 tackles in 2017, and the 6-foot-3, 203-pound Houston native is expected to contribute heavily in the secondary this season.

Here's the full list (LSU players in bold):

2018 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team

First Team

OFFENSE

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Jonah Williams, Alabama

OL Greg Little, Ole Miss

OL Martez Ivey, Florida

OL Trey Smith, Tennessee

C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

QB Drew Lock, Missouri

RB Damien Harris, Alabama

RB Benny Snell, Kentucky

AP Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

DEFENSE

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Cece Jefferson, Florida

DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

DL Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

LB Devin White, LSU

LB Mack Wilson, Alabama

LB Josh Allen, Kentucky

DB Deandre Baker, Georgia

DB Greedy Williams, LSU

DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida*

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P Corey Fatony, Missouri

RS Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Second Team

OFFENSE

TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia

OL Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Garrett Brumfield, LSU

OL Lester Cotton, Alabama

C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

WR Ryan Davis, Auburn

WR Terry Godwin, Georgia

QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

AP Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL Terry Beckner, Missouri

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia

DL Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB D’Andre Walker, Georgia

DB Jamel Dean, Auburn

DB CJ Henderson, Florida

DB Deionte Thompson, Alabama

DB Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M

P Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

RS Mecole Hardman, Georgia

Third Team

OFFENSE

TE C.J. Conrad, Kentucky

OL Zack Bailey, South Carolina

OL Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn

OL Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State*

OL Brian Wallace, Arkansas*

OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss*

C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri

WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Aeris Williams, Mississippi State

RB Jordan Scarlett, Florida

AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

DEFENSE

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Landis Durham, Texas A&M

DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB Charles Wright, Vanderbilt*

LB David Reese, Florida*

LB Leo Lewis, Mississippi State*

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB Javaris Davis, Auburn

DB Marco Wilson, Florida

DB Jamal Peters, Mississippi State*

DB Zedrick Woods, Ole Miss*

DB Santos Ramirez, Arkansas*

DB LaDarius Wiley, Vanderbilt*

DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Tucker McCann, Missouri

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

RS Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*

RS De'Vion Warren, Arkansas*

* Ties not broken