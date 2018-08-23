Five LSU players were named to the 2018 Coaches Preseason All-SEC First team, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday morning.
Junior linebacker Devin White and sophomore cornerback Greedy Williams were named to the First Team.
White and Williams were also named to the AP Preseason All-America First Team on Tuesday.
Senior offensive guard Garrett Brumfield was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. Junior defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence and sophomore safety Grant Delpit were both named to the third team.
Brumfield, a 6-foot-4, 303-pound University High graduate started in all 13 games last season at left guard and was a second team All-SEC selection by the coaches in 2017.
Lawrence, a 6-foot-3, 317-pound Neville High grad, was selected as a permanent team captain in 2017, when he recorded 32 tackles and 1½ sacks.
Delpit finished fourth on the team with 60 tackles in 2017, and the 6-foot-3, 203-pound Houston native is expected to contribute heavily in the secondary this season.
Here's the full list (LSU players in bold):
2018 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team
First Team
OFFENSE
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Jonah Williams, Alabama
OL Greg Little, Ole Miss
OL Martez Ivey, Florida
OL Trey Smith, Tennessee
C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
QB Drew Lock, Missouri
RB Damien Harris, Alabama
RB Benny Snell, Kentucky
AP Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
DEFENSE
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Cece Jefferson, Florida
DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
DL Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
LB Devin White, LSU
LB Mack Wilson, Alabama
LB Josh Allen, Kentucky
DB Deandre Baker, Georgia
DB Greedy Williams, LSU
DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky
DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida*
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P Corey Fatony, Missouri
RS Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Second Team
OFFENSE
TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia
OL Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Garrett Brumfield, LSU
OL Lester Cotton, Alabama
C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
WR Ryan Davis, Auburn
WR Terry Godwin, Georgia
QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia
AP Trevon Diggs, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL Terry Beckner, Missouri
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
DL Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB D’Andre Walker, Georgia
DB Jamel Dean, Auburn
DB CJ Henderson, Florida
DB Deionte Thompson, Alabama
DB Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M
P Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
RS Mecole Hardman, Georgia
Third Team
OFFENSE
TE C.J. Conrad, Kentucky
OL Zack Bailey, South Carolina
OL Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn
OL Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State*
OL Brian Wallace, Arkansas*
OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss*
C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri
WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Aeris Williams, Mississippi State
RB Jordan Scarlett, Florida
AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
DEFENSE
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL Landis Durham, Texas A&M
DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn
LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB Charles Wright, Vanderbilt*
LB David Reese, Florida*
LB Leo Lewis, Mississippi State*
DB Grant Delpit, LSU
DB Javaris Davis, Auburn
DB Marco Wilson, Florida
DB Jamal Peters, Mississippi State*
DB Zedrick Woods, Ole Miss*
DB Santos Ramirez, Arkansas*
DB LaDarius Wiley, Vanderbilt*
DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Tucker McCann, Missouri
P Braden Mann, Texas A&M
RS Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*
RS De'Vion Warren, Arkansas*
* Ties not broken