LSU baseball is heading to Houston for the weekend to participate in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic for the first time since 2017.
The round-robin tournament will feature some of the best teams in the Big XII and SEC conferences squaring off over three days, starting with No. 19 LSU facing its first ranked opponent of the season on Friday in No. 16 Texas.
Who's starting, how to watch and what to watch for when LSU plays Texas during its first game of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.
Scroll below to get key information about game broadcasts, the tournament schedule and more, as well as live updates from Minute Maid Park when the first pitch is thrown at 7 p.m. on Friday.
THE GAME
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Minute Maid Park in Houston
TV: Cox Sports Television and AT&T Sports Net
STREAMING: MLB.com
LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas is ranked No. 16.
RECORDS: LSU is 6-3. Texas is 9-0.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Cole Henry (1-1, 1.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 3 BB, 11 SO); Texas – Jr. RHP Bryce Elder (2-0, 1.38 ERA, 13.0 IP, 2 BB, 17 SO)
While LSU played last season, injured pitcher AJ Labas focused on rehab, school and his puppy, Roxy. He now fills a vital spot in the weekend rotation.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Game 1: Texas vs. LSU; Fri. Feb. 28, 2020; 7 p.m.
Game 2: LSU vs. Baylor; Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020; 3 p.m.
Game 3: Oklahoma vs. LSU; Sunday, March 1, 2020; 11 a.m.
Supported by the bottom of its lineup, No. 19 LSU beat Louisiana Tech, 7-1, on Wednesday night. The Tigers won their third straight game.
After eight different combinations through eight games, LSU baseball has settled on one lineup, establishing consistency for the first time this season.
When Brandon Kaminer arrived at LSU last fall, he wanted to leave a strong first impression. Kaminer’s first two years of college baseball had not progressed as he once expected, but he had a chance to prove himself at LSU.