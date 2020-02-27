LSU baseball is heading to Houston for the weekend to participate in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic for the first time since 2017.

The round-robin tournament will feature some of the best teams in the Big XII and SEC conferences squaring off over three days, starting with No. 19 LSU facing its first ranked opponent of the season on Friday in No. 16 Texas.

Scroll below to get key information about game broadcasts, the tournament schedule and more, as well as live updates from Minute Maid Park when the first pitch is thrown at 7 p.m. on Friday.

THE GAME

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Minute Maid Park in Houston

TV: Cox Sports Television and AT&T Sports Net

STREAMING: MLB.com

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas is ranked No. 16.

RECORDS: LSU is 6-3. Texas is 9-0.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Cole Henry (1-1, 1.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 3 BB, 11 SO); Texas – Jr. RHP Bryce Elder (2-0, 1.38 ERA, 13.0 IP, 2 BB, 17 SO)

How discipline and his dog helped LSU pitcher AJ Labas return to the mound While LSU played last season, injured pitcher AJ Labas focused on rehab, school and his puppy, Roxy. He now fills a vital spot in the weekend rotation.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Game 1: Texas vs. LSU; Fri. Feb. 28, 2020; 7 p.m.

Game 2: LSU vs. Baylor; Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020; 3 p.m.

Game 3: Oklahoma vs. LSU; Sunday, March 1, 2020; 11 a.m.

