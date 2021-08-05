The Southern Jaguars reported 105 strong as expected for the beginning of fall drills for the 2021 football season, coach Jason Rollins said Thursday.

“We have all 105 in and accounted for, no surprises,” he said. “We’re excited to get started.”

The Jaguars, coming off a 5-1 record in the spring season, hit the practice field at 8:45 a.m. Friday and will probably continue the morning sessions until classes start Aug. 16. After that, the team will likely go to afternoon workouts but that hasn’t been nailed down, Rollins said.

“We haven’t decided; we’ll know at the end of the week when the fall schedule comes out so we can see how many will have to miss if we go morning or afternoon,” Rollins said. “We’re leaning toward the afternoons.”

Per NCAA rules, the Jaguars will work out three days without pads then go to shells (helmets and shoulder pads). After six days, they can put on full pads and the first scrimmage is set for Aug. 14.

“It’s up to our discretion,” Rollins said of when the hitting will start. “It depends on what their bodies are like.”

The Jaguars had already undergone conditioning tests last week before leaving on their three-day pre-camp break. Rollins said he was pleased with the results, especially because the team played five games in the spring schedule.

“If you didn’t pass, you didn’t get the break,” he said. “We had a good summer. We had two portions, one a modified spring conditioning, a lot of mental conditioning. Another portion was strength building, then we went to conditioning to get us ready for the heat and into football shape.”

Rollins said the Jaguars will hold one other scrimmage on Aug. 21, which will also be Fan Day. He said that scrimmage might not be a full-speed scrimmage. It will depend on “what our bodies are like and where we feel we are as a team.”

He said the team will begin working on their season-opening opponent Troy about 10 days before the Sept. 4 matchup at Troy.

Speaking of Troy

Rollins said former Troy cornerback Terence Dunlap, who is planning to transfer to Southern, did not report but could still join the squad after his paperwork is processed. Dunlap had six pass breakups and three interceptions for the Trojans in 10 games last fall. He missed the 2019 season for academic reasons.

Preseason All-Americans

Offensive guard Jonathan Bishop, tight end Ethan Howard and defensive end Jordan Lewis were named to the BOXTOROW HBCU pre-season All America team announced on Monday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff wide receiver Tyrin Ralph, a New Orleans native, was named to the team as a return specialist.

Buck Buchanan watch

Lewis headlined the 35 players named to the Buck Buchanan Award watch list released Thursday. Lewis won the award after this past spring season. It's given to the best player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

