After being listed as "doubtful" earlier in the day by LSU coach Ed Orgeron for Saturday's game with Vanderbilt, outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson was back on the practice field Wednesday.

Chaisson, who didn't play in Saturday's game against Northwestern State and was not seen at practice Monday and Tuesday, returned when the fourth-ranked Tigers worked in full pads ahead of their Southeastern Conference opener against Vanderbilt.

LSU bowl projections: Tigers' forecast little changed after blowing out Northwestern State Little surprise that LSU’s bowl projections remained basically unchanged after a 65-14 rout Saturday of FCS member Northwestern State. The vas…

On Monday, Orgeron said Chaisson was questionable for the matchup with the Commodores.

Also returning Wednesday afternoon were starting nose tackle Tyler Shelvin, who was out Tuesday during the 10-minute portion of practice open to the media, and defensive ends Neil Farrell, who was absent Monday and Tuesday, and Ray Parker, who wasn't spotted Tuesday.

Among the players not at practice Wednesday were tackle Dare Rosenthal, tight end Tory Carter, and defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Rosenthal, who practiced Tuesday, started the Northwestern State game in place of Saahdiq Charles, whom Orgeron said will be ready to go against Vanderbilt.

Carter missed his second consecutive practice. Orgeron said Lawrence and Logan, who were injured in a win at Texas on Sept 7 and didn't play against Northwestern State, won't ba available on Saturday.

Once again, true freshman nose tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika was dressed out, but did not participate while the other defensive linemen went through individual drills.

LSU football to wear purple uniforms twice more in 2019, including Vanderbilt game LSU will be wearing purple uniforms again when the No. 4 Tigers (3-0) play at Vanderbilt (0-2) Saturday at 11 a.m. because the Commodores are …

Roll call:

Missing

Tory Carter, FB, junior

Dare Rosenthal, OT, redshirt freshman

Soni Fonua, OLB, junior

Todd Harris, S, junior

Rashard Lawrence, DE, senior

Glen Logan, DE, junior

Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman

Kardell Thomas, OG, true freshman