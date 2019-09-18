BR.lsunwstatemain.091519 HS 4751.jpg
LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (18) walks on the field during a timeout in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

After being listed as "doubtful" earlier in the day by LSU coach Ed Orgeron for Saturday's game with Vanderbilt, outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson was back on the practice field Wednesday.

Chaisson, who didn't play in Saturday's game against Northwestern State and was not seen at practice Monday and Tuesday, returned when the fourth-ranked Tigers worked in full pads ahead of their Southeastern Conference opener against Vanderbilt.

On Monday, Orgeron said Chaisson was questionable for the matchup with the Commodores.

Also returning Wednesday afternoon were starting nose tackle Tyler Shelvin, who was out Tuesday during the 10-minute portion of practice open to the media, and defensive ends Neil Farrell, who was absent Monday and Tuesday, and Ray Parker, who wasn't spotted Tuesday.

Among the players not at practice Wednesday were tackle Dare Rosenthal, tight end Tory Carter, and defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan.

Rosenthal, who practiced Tuesday, started the Northwestern State game in place of Saahdiq Charles, whom Orgeron said will be ready to go against Vanderbilt.

Carter missed his second consecutive practice. Orgeron said Lawrence and Logan, who were injured in a win at Texas on Sept 7 and didn't play against Northwestern State, won't ba available on Saturday.

Once again, true freshman nose tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika was dressed out, but did not participate while the other defensive linemen went through individual drills.

Roll call:

Missing

  • Tory Carter, FB, junior
  • Dare Rosenthal, OT, redshirt freshman
  • Soni Fonua, OLB, junior
  • Todd Harris, S, junior
  • Rashard Lawrence, DE, senior
  • Glen Logan, DE, junior
  • Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman
  • Kardell Thomas, OG, true freshman

