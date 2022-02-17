It isn’t a stretch to say Christina Desiderio grew up in the LSU gymnastics program.
When she arrived at LSU in the summer of 2017, she was just shy of her 17th birthday. Her parents back home in New Jersey were not overly thrilled.
“They were obviously really sad and a little bit nervous, but deep down they knew I could handle it,” Desiderio said. “I think they knew how mature I was from being an elite gymnast. I had to travel every month for gymnastics.”
She’s 21 now, still competing, still loving the program and the sport that she was unable to walk away from even though she graduated last year.
Like LSU’s other six seniors from 2021, Desiderio had an enormous life decision to make. Get on with life, starting a career, moving on, or take up the NCAA on its offer to allow spring student-athletes an extra year to compete because their 2020 seasons were cut short by the pandemic.
Five of the six — Desiderio, Reagan Campbell, Bridget Dean, Sami Durante and Sarah Edwards — decided to return.
“We were all like, ‘Are you coming back? Are you coming back?’ ” said Desiderio, who helps lead No. 5 LSU against No. 8 Alabama at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. “I wouldn’t say it was a group decision. We all did what was best for each of us. But I think we all knew we didn’t want to miss out on another year, because it just has been an incredible experience.
“I think I knew right away that I was going to come back because I love gymnastics. I genuinely love it as much as I did when I was little. I had different routes I could have taken, but deep down I knew I couldn’t miss this opportunity.”
At 4 or 5, Desiderio used to do cartwheels across the floor of restaurants when her family would go out to eat in Hackettstown, New Jersey, about an hour west of Manhattan. At 6, she started in gymnastics seriously. By fifth grade she was being home-schooled so she could train from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
A two-time U.S. National Team member, Desiderio competed at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials and was the star of her recruiting class. Though she’s excelled in the classroom with five Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll and two Academic All-American honors, her college career never quite hit the heights that might have been imagined for her when she went to LSU. Over time, injuries — especially to her ankles and hip — limited her to balance beam and floor.
But a lack of quantity didn’t have to mean a lack of quality. LSU coach Jay Clark has trusted her with the key leadoff roles on beam and floor, where Desiderio has to set the tone and take the pressure off the five gymnasts to follow.
“It’s important for me to go up there and be calm and steady,” Desiderio said.
She never did that better than two weeks ago in a highly charged battle of top-10 teams with Auburn. Desiderio had a 9.925 on beam and a career-high 9.95 on floor, helping lead LSU to an electric 197.975-197.750 victory.
“We talk a lot about Christina Desiderio,” Clark said. “She was a big part of that meet with a 9.925 and a 9.95. That’s incredible. Not a lot of teams have someone who can start you off at that level. Her demeanor was unlike anything I’ve seen.”
Desiderio followed up with a solid 9.875 on beam and a 9.90 on floor last week at Florida. Four of her seven routines so far this season have been 9.90s or better.
If there’s a reason for that, Desiderio can sum it up in one word: happiness.
“I feel like a lot of people are saying I look like I’m at my best right now,” she said. “Everyone says it's because I’m genuinely happy, and I really am. I love this team and I love the sport.”
She recognizes her time in the sport is drawing to a close. She’s in a human resources graduate program right now but is leaning toward a job opportunity to coach junior gymnasts with Campbell in Dallas, her hometown.
“But I also want to look at other options to make sure I pick the best one,” Desiderio said.
One thing she knows is in her future for sure when it comes to the gymnasts she’s grown up with — weddings. Lots of weddings.
“We talk about it all the time. ‘We’re going to have 25 weddings to go to. It’s going to be crazy!’ ” Desiderio said.
The Alabama meet has been moved from the SEC Network to ESPN, the first appearance on the network for LSU’s program. A limited number of general admission tickets remain, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.
The meet also will mark LSU’s alumni night. More than 50 former LSU men’s and women’s gymnasts will be recognized, along with longtime coach D-D Breaux and recently retired assistant coach Bob Moore.
SEC standings
Team SEC Pct. Overall Pct. Season Avg.
Florida 5-0 1.000 8-0 1.000 197.638
Auburn 3-1 .750 6-1 .857 197.250
Kentucky 3-1 .750 6-1 .857 196.880
LSU 2-1 .667 3-1 .750 197.400
Alabama 2-2 .500 4-3 .571 197.154
Missouri 0-3 .000 5-3 .625 196.850
Arkansas 0-3 .000 2-3 .400 196.370
Georgia 0-4 .000 2-5 .286 195.600
Last week’s results
Friday’s results
Florida 198.150, LSU 197.825
Alabama 197.475, Georgia 196.800
Kentucky 196.700, Arkansas 195.675
Auburn 197.575, Missouri 196.275
Friday’s schedule
Alabama at LSU, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Florida at Kentucky, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)
Auburn at Georgia, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Sunday’s schedule
LSU/Arkansas at Missouri, noon (SECNetwork+)
All times CST