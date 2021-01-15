Near the end of his news conference following Wednesday night’s dominating performance against Arkansas, Will Wade made a surprising statement to reporters.
Four days after a rocky seven-day stretch that included watching an early lead slip away in a loss at Florida and having to deal with a personnel issue while getting his team prepared for a game with Missouri that became a game with Ole Miss, Wade was happy.
Naturally, it didn’t hurt that LSU had just crushed Arkansas on both ends of the floor after doing the same thing to Ole Miss four nights earlier.
The Tigers coasted to the two wins after leading the Razorbacks by as many as 31 points and the Rebels by 23.
“I haven’t had this much fun coaching a team since I’ve been here,” said Wade, who is in his fourth season. “This is a fun group. I don’t know where it’s going to lead, but we have great, great people.
“We’re starting to come together and I’m just very, very excited.”
LSU (9-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) has won three games in a row and will try to keep it going at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against South Carolina (3-2, 1-0 SEC), which hasn’t had a lot of fun this season.
The Gamecocks have had to pause activities three times because of COVID-19 protocols and will be without head coach Frank Martin against the Tigers. Assistant coach Bruce Shingler will serve as acting head coach.
The 52-year-old Martin did not make the trip after testing positive for the coronavirus for the second time in nine months. His team will also be without assistant coach Chuck Martin and director of student-athlete development Doug Edwards.
The good news is South Carolina will play for the first time since Jan. 6 wen it routed Texas A&M 78-54.
The Gamecocks have had five games canceled or postponed this season, including SEC games with Ole Miss and Tennessee in the past week.
“I know he’s battling through some things right now, and I’m glad to hear he’s doing well,” Wade said of Martin during his news conference Friday. “We texted for a little bit (Thursday), but I’m glad he’s feeling better.”
South Carolina is expected to be missing some players as well although it was reported that the Gamecocks had 12 of 13 scholarship players available for practice Thursday.
Wade said his team is still expecting to see what South Carolina always brings to the court — tough, hard-nosed physical play.
“This is a typical Frank Martin team because of the culture and because of the things they value,” Wade said. “They’re going to create a bunch of steals and they’re 26th in offensive rebounding — which we all know has been an issue for us at times this season.
“So, we’re going to need to be very, very physical.”
LSU has taken care of that the past two games, outrebounding Ole Miss in a 75-61 win and Arkansas in a 92-76 victory in which the Tigers put together a 40-6 scoring run in the first half. They led both of those games by a score of 20-7 early on and coasted.
So it’s easy to see why Wade and his team are having so much fun. He admitted it’s even more fun than when the Tigers won the 2019 SEC regular-season title with a 16-2 league mark and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.
“The fun is in the winning, but there were some more challenges with that group; it was a harder group to kind of get together and bring together and keep together,” he said. “That (2018-19) group, we didn’t have a lot of guys who had been here a while.
“This group, it’s just a different vibe,” Wade said, noting that stars Javonte Smart and Darius Days are in their third season and Trendon Watford is in his second. “But anytime you’re winning, it’s fun."